Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields

Node_GUID node GUID

Device_ID PCI device ID

node_description node description

lid lid

Port_Number port number

port_label port label

Phy_Manager_State FW Phy Manager FSM state

phy_state physical state

logical_state Port Logical link state

Link_speed_active ib link active speed

Link_width_active ib link active widthsource_id

Active_FEC Active FEC

Total_Raw_BER Pre-FEC monitor parameters

Effective_BER Post FEC monitor parameters

Symbol_BER BER after all phy correction mechanism: post FEC + PLR monitor parameters

Raw_Errors_Lane_[0-3] This counter provides information on error bits that were identified on lane X. When FEC is enabled this induction corresponds to corrected errors. In PRBS test mode, indicates the number of PRBS errors on lane X.

Effective_Errors This counter provides information on error bits that were not corrected by FEC correction algorithm or that FEC is not active.

Symbol_Errors This counter provides information on error bits that were not corrected by phy correction mechanisms.

Time_since_last_clear_Min The time passed since the last counters clear event in msec. (physical layer statistical counters)

hist[0-15] Hist[i] give the number of FEC blocks that had RS-FEC symbols errors of value i or range of errors

FW_Version Node FW version

Chip_Temp switch temperature

Link_Down Perf.PortCounters(LinkDownedCounter)

Link_Down_IB Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link.

LinkErrorRecoveryCounter Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.

PlrRcvCodes Number of received PLR codewords

PlrRcvCodeErr The total number of rejected codewords received

PlrRcvUncorrectableCode The number of uncorrectable codewords received

PlrXmitCodes Number of transmitted PLR codewords

PlrXmitRetryCodes The total number of codewords retransmitted

PlrXmitRetryEvents The total number of retransmitted event

PlrSyncEvents The number of sync events

HiRetransmissionRate Recieved bandwidth loss due to codes retransmission

PlrXmitRetryCodesWithinTSecMax The maximum number of retransmitted events in t sec window

link_partner_description node description of the link partner

link_partner_node_guid node_guid of the link partner

link_partner_lid lid of the link partner

link_partner_port_num port number of the link partner

link_partner_host_name host name of the link partner

Cable_PN Vendor Part Number

Cable_SN Vendor Serial Number

cable_technology

cable_type Cable/module type

cable_vendor

cable_length

cable_identifier

vendor_rev Vendor revision

cable_fw_version

rx_power_lane_[0-7] RX measured power

tx_power_lane_[0-7] TX measured power

Module_Voltage Internally measured supply voltage

Module_Temperature Module temperature

fast_link_up_status Indicates if fast link-up was performed in the link

time_to_link_up_ext_msec Time in msec to link up from disable until phy up state. While the phy manager did not reach phy up state the timer will return 0.

Advanced_Status_Opcode Status opcode: PHY FW indication

Status_Message ASCII code message

down_blame Which receiver caused last link down

local_reason_opcode Opcde of link down reason - local

remote_reason_opcode Opcde of link down reason - remote

e2e_reason_opcode see local_reason_opcode for local reason opcode for remote reason opcode: local_reason_opcode+100

PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrors Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.

PortRcvErrors Total number of packets containing an error that were received on the port

PortXmitDiscards Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the port is down or congested.

PortRcvSwitchRelayErrors Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded because they could not be forwarded by the switch relay.

ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrors The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error

LocalLinkIntegrityErrors The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors

PortRcvConstraintErrors Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded.

PortXmitConstraintErrors Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port.

VL15Dropped Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port

PortXmitWait The time an egress port had data to send but could not send it due to lack of credits or arbitration - in time ticks within the sample-time window

PortXmitDataExtended Transmitted data rate per egress port in bytes passing through the port during the sample period

PortRcvDataExtended The received data on the ingress port in bytes during the sample period

PortXmitPktsExtended Total number of packets transmitted on the port.

PortRcvPktsExtended Total number of packets received on the port

PortUniCastXmitPkts Total number of unicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include unicast packets with errors, and excludes link packets

PortUniCastRcvPkts Total number of unicast packets, including unicast packets containing errors, and excluding link packets, received from all VLs on the port.

PortMultiCastXmitPkts Total number of multicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include multicast packets with errors.

PortMultiCastRcvPkts Total number of multicast packets, including multicast packets containing errors received from all VLs on the port.

SyncHeaderErrorCounter Count of errored block sync header on one or more lanes

PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the Switch Lifetime Limit was exceeded. Applies to switches only.

PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the switch HOQ Lifetime Limit was exceeded. Applies to switches only.

rq_num_wrfe Responder - number of WR flushed errors

rq_num_lle Responder - number of local length errors

sq_num_wrfe Requester - number of WR flushed errors

Temp_flags Latched temperature flags of module

Vcc_flags Latched VCC flags of module

device_hw_rev Node HW Revision

sw_revision Switch revision

sw_serial_number Switch serial number

measured_freq_[0-1] Clock frequency measurement in last 100msec

min_freq_[0-1] Minutes of clock frequency measured. Units of 0.1 KHz

max_freq_[0-1] Max of clock frequency measured. Units of 0.1 KHz

max_delta_freq_[0-1] Observed max delta frequency in window of 100msec. Units of 0.1 KHz

snr_media_lane_[0-7] SNR value on the media lane <i>. In unit scale of 1/256 dB. The SNR value represents the electrical signal-to-noise ratio on an optical lane, and is defined as the minimum of the three individual eye SNR values.

snr_host_lane_[0-7] SNR value on the host lane <i>. In unit scale of 1/256 dB. The SNR value represents the electrical signal-to-noise ratio on an optical lane, and is defined as the minimum of the three individual eye SNR values.

tx_cdr_lol Bitmask for latched Tx cdr loss of lock flag per lane.

rx_cdr_lol Bitmask for latched Rx cdr loss of lock flag per lane.

tx_los Bitmask for latched Tx loss of signal flag per lane.

rx_los Bitmask for latched Rx loss of signal flag per lane.

phy_received_bits This counter provides information on the total amount of traffic (bits) received.

rq_general_error The total number of packets that were dropped since it contained errors. Reasons for this include: Dropped due to MPR mismatch.