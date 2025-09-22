NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.22.2
Ports Window

Provides a list of all ports in UFM.

Note

Important: For InfiniBand network devices that support port labels (e.g., XDR, NDR switches, HCAs of type ConnectX-6 or later), the port dname will include port labels (e.g., "dname": "1/3/1" ). For other types, only the port number will be displayed.

image-2025-1-28_16-9-52-version-1-modificationdate-1756970568667-api-v2.png

The table can be filtered by port state. The filter contains two options:

  • Active – only active ports

  • All – all ports

image-2025-1-28_16-10-20-version-1-modificationdate-1756970568357-api-v2.png

When right-clicking one of the available ports, the following actions appear:

image-2025-1-28_16-18-21-version-1-modificationdate-1756970567963-api-v2.png

Note

All enable/disable actions on managed switches’ ports are persistent. Thus, if a managed switch port is disabled, the port remains disabled even when rebooting the switch.

Cable Information

Clicking "Cable Information" opens up a window which provides data on operational, module, and troubleshooting information as shown in the following:

Note

UFM supports showing extended cable information for XDR aggregated ports.

image-2025-1-28_16-20-30-version-1-modificationdate-1756970567597-api-v2.png

image-2025-1-28_16-21-15-version-1-modificationdate-1756970567153-api-v2.png

image-2025-1-28_16-20-0-version-1-modificationdate-1756970566843-api-v2.png

Physical Grade and Eye Opening Information

Eye opening information contains the following data:

  • Physical Grade: [Grade0, Grade1, Grade2, Grade3]

  • Height Eye Opening [mV]: [Height0, Height1, Height2, Height3]

  • Phase Eye Opening [psec]: [Phase0, Phase1, Phase2, Phase3]

A new tab called Eye Information was added under cable information modal in ports table.

image-2025-1-28_16-23-55-version-1-modificationdate-1756970566530-api-v2.png

Auto-isolation of High-BER Ports

The High BER Ports tab lists all high-BER ports in the fabric.

high-ber-ports-tab-version-1-modificationdate-1756970566190-api-v2.png

The flags high_ber_ports_auto_isolation must be configured in the gv.cfg file to enable this feature.

For each port discovered as a high-BER port, a new event is triggered in the Events table.

Marking the high-BER port as unhealthy suppresses all events and notifications related to the auto-isolated port.

mark-high-ber-port-as-unhealthy-version-1-modificationdate-1756970565827-api-v2.png

