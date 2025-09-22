The UFM Infra feature introduces a structured architecture where services are divided into two categories, each deployed differently based on functionality:

UFM Infra: A set of persistent infrastructure services that run on all nodes. These services support system-level operations and ensure distributed availability.

UFM Enterprise: Services that run exclusively on the master node, responsible for management, orchestration, and user-facing functionality.

Faster API Availability after Failover : By limiting service transitions during node failures, recovery times are significantly reduced.

Improved Modularity: Separating core infrastructure from enterprise logic simplifies maintenance and troubleshooting.

Enhanced Scalability: Services can be scaled and managed independently across nodes.

Users can enable or disable the UFM Infra feature without requiring a reinstallation of the UFM system. For more information, refer to Enabling or Disabling UFM Infra.

Installation instructions are available at Installing UFM Infra Using Rootless with Podman.

As part of the updated architecture, a FAST-API plugin is deployed and a Redis server is required for inter-service communication. Redis can be configured in two ways: