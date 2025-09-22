On This Page
UFM Infra
The UFM Infra feature introduces a structured architecture where services are divided into two categories, each deployed differently based on functionality:
UFM Infra: A set of persistent infrastructure services that run on all nodes. These services support system-level operations and ensure distributed availability.
UFM Enterprise: Services that run exclusively on the master node, responsible for management, orchestration, and user-facing functionality.
Key Benefits
Faster API Availability after Failover : By limiting service transitions during node failures, recovery times are significantly reduced.
Improved Modularity: Separating core infrastructure from enterprise logic simplifies maintenance and troubleshooting.
Enhanced Scalability: Services can be scaled and managed independently across nodes.
Users can enable or disable the UFM Infra feature without requiring a reinstallation of the UFM system. For more information, refer to Enabling or Disabling UFM Infra.
Installation instructions are available at Installing UFM Infra Using Rootless with Podman.
As part of the updated architecture, a FAST-API plugin is deployed and a Redis server is required for inter-service communication. Redis can be configured in two ways:
As an internal service (installed with UFM)
As an external Redis instance, depending on deployment needs.
For more information, refer to Redis-Related Configuration.
The following sequence describes how communication is handled between Fast API, Redis, and SM/SHARP components:
Request Submission via Fast API
Users send REST API requests (e.g., for PKey creation or SHARP reservation actions) to the Fast API. These requests are placed into Redis queues, and a Transaction ID (TID) is returned to the user for tracking purposes.
Processing by Communicators
The SM Communicator or SHARP Communicator monitors Redis queues for new requests.
Upon receiving a request, the communicator forwards it to the relevant component (SM or SHARP) for execution.
After processing, the communicator captures the response and status.
Status Updates
The communicators update the status of each request back into Redis. Users can query the status of their transaction using the TID provided during request submission.
Configuration Storage and Retrieval
Communicators store the configuration in Redis.
This allows the Fast API to retrieve and expose configuration data via REST APIs, giving users access to the configuration via REST APIs to understand cluster-level settings.
Redis-Related Configuration
Redis configuration parameters can be modified within the
UFMInfrasection of the
gv.cfg file. This allows for customization of Redis behavior to better suit UFM infrastructure requirements.
[UFMInfra]
...
# What is the host where the Redis server is running
redis_host = localhost
# What is the Redis port
redis_port =
6379
# Redis timeout in seconds
redis_socket_timeout =
5
# Flag that shows
if we use external Redis database
is_external_redis = False
# Flag that shows
if we use TLS connection to Redis database
is_tls_redis = False
Fast-API configuration
The following parameters can be modified within the Fast API configuration file:
Section
Default Value
Description
Default Time-to-live (TTL) for SM-related transactions before expiration (in seconds)
Default Time-to-live (TTL) for SHARP-related transactions before expiration (in seconds)
Prerequisites
Before enabling or disabling the UFM Infra feature, ensure the following conditions are met:
The UFM Docker image has been installed using the
deploy_rootless_ufmscript. Refer to Installing UFM Infra Using Rootless with Podman.
UFM High Availability (HA) is deployed using the Enterprise Multinode setup.
The control script for managing the feature is available on the host at:
/opt/ufm/files/scripts/ufm_infra_feature_flag.py
Example:
ufm_infra_feature_flag.py -h usage: ufm_infra_feature_flag.py [-h] (-e | -d) [--log-level {DEBUG,INFO,WARNING,ERROR,CRITICAL}] [--timeout-seconds TIMEOUT_SECONDS] [--ufm-user UFM_USER] Control UFM Infra feature flags This script turns on/off the UFM Infra (multi node) feature. It manages the UFM Infrastructure feature by controlling both the configuration and HA cluster resources. The script follows these flows: Prerequisites check:
1. Verifies Python version is
3.6or higher
2. Verifies script is run with root privileges
3. Verifies ufm_user user exists (
defaultis ufmadm but can be overridden with --ufm-user)
4. Validates HA configuration and UFM Infra installation Enable flow:
1. Stops the HA cluster and waits
forall UFM containers to stop
2. Updates the UFM configuration to enable the Infra feature
3. Updates the Redis trigger file to enable topology publishing
4. Enables the HA resources
5. Starts the HA cluster (only
ifprevious steps succeeded) Disable flow:
1. Stops the HA cluster and waits
forall UFM containers to stop
2. Updates the UFM configuration to disable the Infra feature
3. Updates the Redis trigger file to disable topology publishing
4. Disables the HA resources
5. Starts the HA cluster (only
ifprevious steps succeeded) Note: This script requires root privileges to modify the UFM configuration. If any step fails, the script will exit without starting the HA cluster. In
caseof failure, manual intervention will be required to restore the system to a working state. The HA cluster may need to be started manually using
'ufm_ha_cluster start'command. optional arguments: -h, --help show
thishelp message and exit -e, --enable Enable the Infra feature (mutually exclusive with -d) -d, --disable Disable the Infra feature (mutually exclusive with -e) --log-level {DEBUG,INFO,WARNING,ERROR,CRITICAL} Set the logging level (
default: INFO) --timeout-seconds TIMEOUT_SECONDS Timeout
forwaiting
forcontainers to go down (
default:
120seconds) --ufm-user UFM_USER The user to run the command as (
default: ufmadm)
When deploying a plugin with
ufm_infrais installed, users can choose one of the following methods:
Via the UI: Use the UFM user interface to deploy the plugin. For instructions, refer to Plugin Management.
Via REST API: Deploy the plugin through UFM's REST API. For more information, refer to NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.
Using the Plugin Management Script: Run the
manage_ufm_pluginsscript inside the UFM container (not the
ufm_infracontainer). For more information, refer to UFM Plugins Management.