NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.22.2
UFM Plugins Management

UFM plugin management can be done either via the manage_ufm_plugins.sh script or via the Web UI.

UFM Plugin Management Using themanage_ufm_plugins.sh Script

The manage_ufm_plugins.sh script, located in the /opt/ufm/scripts directory, is designed to manage UFM plugins through the command line interface.

To see the actions supported by this script, run:

/manage_ufm_plugins.sh  --help
usage: manage_ufm_plugins.sh <command> [<args>]
positional arguments:
  {show,get-all,enable,start,stop,disable,add,upgrade,remove_image,remove,is-running,is-enable,get-http-proxy-port,debug,deploy,deploy-bundle}
                        Commands
    show                Show plugins info
    get-all             get all loaded plugins
    enable              Enable plugin
    start               Start plugins
    stop                Stop all plugins
    disable             Disable plugin
    add                 Add plugin
    upgrade             Upgrade plugin
    remove_image        Remove plugin`s image
    remove              Remove plugin
	notify				Notify plugin
    is-running          Test plugin is running
    is-enable           Test plugin is enabled
    get-http-proxy-port
                        Get plugin HTTP proxy port
    debug               Debug
    deploy              Deploy plugin image
    deploy-bundle       Deploy bundle of plugins

Optional Arguments:

  -h, --help            show this help message and exit
  -v, --version         Print version information

Each supported option has its own help flag, which can be received by requesting help for a specific parameter. For example:

./manage_ufm_plugins.sh  add --help

Usage:

manage_ufm_plugins.pyc <command> [<args>] add [-h] -p <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size: 32> [-t <[A-Za-z0-9._-] Name size: 128>]

Optional Arguments:

  -h, --help            show this help message and exit
  -p <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size: 32>, --plugin-name <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size: 32>                        Plugin name
  -t <[A-Za-z0-9._-] Name size: 128>, --plugin-tag <[A-Za-z0-9._-] Name size: 128>                     Plugin tag

The following table lists the supported commands and provides their description and information on the parameters.

Command

Description

Parameters

show

Shows information about running plugins

N/A

get-all

Gets information about deployed plugins in JSON format

N/A

enable

Enables plugin

Loaded Parameter: plugin image name

start

Starts UFM plugin

Loaded Parameter: plugin name

stop

Stops UFM plugin

Loaded Parameter: plugin name

disable

Disables UFM plugin

Loaded Parameter: plugin name

add

Adds UFM plugin

Loaded Parameter: image name

upgrade

Upgrades UFM plugin

Loaded Parameter: plugin name

remove_image

Removes UFM plugin’s image

Loaded Parameter: plugin image name

remove

Removes UFM plugin

Loaded Parameter: plugin name

notify

Notify UFM plugin

Loaded Parameter: plugin name

is-running

Tests plugin is running

Loaded Parameter: plugin name

is-enable

Tests plugin is enabled

Loaded Parameter: plugin name

get-http-proxy-port

Gets plugin HTTP proxy port

Loaded Parameter: plugin name

deploy

Deploys plugin image

Loaded Parameter: -fflag with path to UFM plugin image

deploy-bundle

Deploys bundle of plugins

Loaded Parameter: -fflag with path to tarball file, that will contain number of UFM plugins. All the plugin images from the tar ball will be deployed to UFM. Operation could take some time. The progress of the plugin images from the tar file deployment will be printed to terminal, including error messages, if exists.


UFM Plugins Upgrade

The following plugins support the upgrade option:

UFM Plugin Upgrade Procedure

Follow the steps below to upgrade a UFM plugin.

Step 1: Disable the plugin

Before upgrading, the plugin needs to be disabled to ensure a smooth upgrade process.

/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh disable -p <plugin_name>

Replace <plugin_name> with the actual name of the plugin you want to upgrade.

Step 2: Upgrade the plugin

Run the upgrade command with the version flag to specify the desired version. Replace <plugin_name> with the actual plugin name and <version> with the desired plugin version.

/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh upgrade -p <plugin_name> -t <version>

Example:

/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh upgrade -p ufm-plugin-gnmi_telemetry -t 1.1.8-3158

Step 3: Enable the plugin

Once the plugin has been successfully upgraded, enable the plugin again.

 /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh enable -p <plugin_name>

Example:

  1. Disable the plugin:

    /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh disable -p ufm-plugin-gnmi_telemetry

  2. Upgrade the plugin to version 1.1.8-3158:

    /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh upgrade -p ufm-plugin-gnmi_telemetry -t 1.1.8-3158

  3. Enable the plugin:

    /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh enable -p ufm-plugin-gnmi_telemetry

