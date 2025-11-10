On This Page
- NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
- NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager
- Running NVIDIA SHARP AM in UFM
- Operating NVIDIA SHARP AM with UFM
- Monitoring NVIDIA SHARP AM by UFM Health
- Managing NVIDIA SHARP AM by UFM High Availability (HA)
- NVIDIA SHARP AM Logs
- NVIDIA SHARP AM Version
Appendix – NVIDIA SHARP Integration
NVIDIA SHARP is a technology that improves the performance of MPI operation by offloading collective operations from the CPU and dispatching to the switch network, and eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints. This approach decreases the amount of data traversing the network as aggregation nodes are reached, and dramatically reduces the MPI operation time.
NVIDIA SHARP software is based on:
Hardware capabilities in Quantum-1 and later generations
Hierarchical communication algorithms (HCOL) library into which NVIDIA SHARP capabilities are integrated1
NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager, running on UFM
1. These components should be installed from HPCX or MLNX_OFED packages on compute nodes. Installation details can be found in SHARP Deployment Guide.
Aggregation Manager (AM) is a system management component used for system level configuration and management of the switch-based reduction capabilities. It is used to set up the NVIDIA SHARP trees, and to manage the use of these entities.
AM is responsible for:
NVIDIA SHARP resource discovery
Creating topology aware NVIDIA SHARP trees
Configuring NVIDIA SHARP switch capabilities
Managing NVIDIA SHARP resources
Assigning NVIDIA SHARP resource upon request
Freeing NVIDIA SHARP resources upon job termination
AM is configured by a topology file created by Subnet Manager (SM): subnet.lst. The file includes information about switches and HCAs.
NVIDIA SHARP AM Configuration
By default, when running NVIDIA SHARP AM by UFM, there is no need to run further configuration. To modify the configuration of NVIDIA SHAPR AM, you can edit the following NVIDIA SHARP AM configuration file:
/opt/ufm/files/conf/sharp/sharp_am.cfg.
To run NVIDIA SHARP AM within UFM, do the following:
Enable NVIDIA SHARP AM in conf/gv.cfg UFM configuration file by running the command "ib sharp enable" or by setting the sharp_enabled parameter to true (it is true by default):
[Sharp] sharp_enabled = true
(Optional) Enable NVIDIA SHARP allocation in conf/gv.cfg UFM configuration file by setting the sharp_allocation_enabled parameter to true (it is false by default):
[Sharp] sharp_allocation_enabled = trueNote
For further information about SHARP allocation methods, refer to the NVIDIA SHARP Documentation.
If NVIDIA SHARP AM is enabled, running UFM will run NVIDIA SHARP AM, and stopping UFM will stop NVIDIA SHARP AM.
To
start UFM with NVIDIA SHARP AM (enabled):
/etc/init.d/ufmd start
The same command applies to HA, using /etc/init.d/ufmha.
Upon startup of UFM or SHARP Aggregation Manager, UFM will resend all existing persistent allocation to SHARP AM.
To stop UFM with NVIDIA SHARP AM (enabled):
/etc/init.d/ufmd stop
To stop only NVIDIA SHARP AM while leaving UFM running:
/etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_stop
To start only NVIDIA SHARP AM while UFM is already running:
/etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_start
Upon startup of UFM or SHARP Aggregation Manager, UFM will resend all existing persistent allocation to SHARP AM.
/etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart
Upon startup of UFM or SHARP Aggregation Manager, UFM will resend all existing persistent allocation to SHARP AM.
/etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_status
UFMHealth monitors SHARP AM and verifies that NVIDIA SHARP AM is always running. When UFMHealth detects that NVIDIA SHARP AM is down, it will try to re-start it, and will trigger an event to the UFM to notify it that NVIDIA SHARP AM is down.
In case of a UFM HA failover or takeover, NVIDIA SHARP AM will be started on the new master node using the same configuration that was used prior to the failover/takeover.
NVIDIA SHARP AM log file (sharp_am.log) at
/opt/ufm/files/log.
NVIDIA SHARP AM log files are rotated by UFM logrotate mechanism.
NVIDIA SHARP AM version can be found at
/opt/ufm/sharp/share/doc/SHARP_VERSION.