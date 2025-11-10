Appendix – NVIDIA SHARP Integration

Aggregation Manager (AM) is a system management component used for system level configuration and management of the switch-based reduction capabilities. It is used to set up the NVIDIA SHARP trees, and to manage the use of these entities.

AM is responsible for:

NVIDIA SHARP resource discovery

Creating topology aware NVIDIA SHARP trees

Configuring NVIDIA SHARP switch capabilities

Managing NVIDIA SHARP resources

Assigning NVIDIA SHARP resource upon request

Freeing NVIDIA SHARP resources upon job termination

AM is configured by a topology file created by Subnet Manager (SM): subnet.lst. The file includes information about switches and HCAs.