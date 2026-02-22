Changes and New Features

Introduced support for a new SHARP mode, sharp_reservation_auto_by_pkey, which automatically synchronizes PKeys defined for SM with SHARP reservations. A new REST API is introduced to enable or disable SHARP reservation per PKey.

To enable or disable, refer to the dedicated REST API documentation SHARP REST API.

For the corresponding events ID related to the SHARP REST API, refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference (added the following event IDs 1535-1540).