Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install DOCA_HOST before the UFM installation. Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
UFM Versions Manager
Enhanced the UFM Versions Manager tool for backup management by allowing multiple full system backups and enabling restore operations from any saved UFM backup. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Versions Manager.
NVIDIA SHARP
Introduced support for a new SHARP mode,
To enable or disable, refer to the dedicated REST API documentation SHARP REST API.
For the corresponding events ID related to the SHARP REST API, refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference (added the following event IDs 1535-1540).
High-Availability
Added support for UFM-Infra active-active mode, enabling both nodes to perform concurrent write operations while maintaining real-time data synchronization and a consistent cluster state. For more information, refer to UFM High-Availability Documentation.
UFM Infra
Productize UFM Infra for Docker-based installation on all supported operating systems. As of UFM v6.24.1, users can enable UFM Infra features as part of the standard UFM installation. For more information, refer to UFM Infra Installation and UFM Infra.
Supported Cables
Added support for the XDR 2xFR4 OSFP transceiver (OPN: 980-9IAS0-00XM0N).
Persistent Apache SSL Configuration
Added the ability to enable custom persistent SSL configuration for security compliance with Docker Container. For more information, refer to Installing UFM Docker Container Mode (
Ports Window
Improved ports filtering by state (Active, Armed, Initialize, and Down) in the Port window. For more information, refer to Ports Window.
Manage the Unmanaged Tool
Updated the
XDR Router Support
Enhanced UFM to include discovery and visualization of the Quantum-3 XDR router (Q3401-RD), an XDR switch which is set in router profile.
Supported DC Switches
Added support for NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand DGX Switch Q3401-RD and MQM9701. For more information, refer to Installation Notes.
Module Temperature Threshold
Increased the Module Temperature Threshold Reached (Managed IB switches only) event to 80. For more information, refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference (updated alarm ID# 392).
Clustered Telemetry
Added support for clustered telemetry distribution on multiple nodes (supported also on UFM Appliances). For more information, refer to UFM Clustered Telemetry.
UFM on Kubernetes
Added support for deploying UFM Enterprise on Kubernetes using Helm charts. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM on Kubernetes.
UFM Memory Consumption Enhancements
REST APIs
Unhealthy Ports REST API: Added the ability to receive port GUIDs both in upper and lower case letters.
Actions REST API: Added provisioning capabilities for NVOS switches. For more information, refer to the Actions REST API.
Plugins
Updated plugin version, for more information, refer to Plugins Release Notes.
SHARP
3.14.0
OpenSM
5.26.0
IBUtils2 Utility
v2.25.0
For plugin changes, new features, bug fixes or known issues, refer to plugin documentation under UFM Plugins.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Ubuntu18.04/Unbuntu20.04
Deprecated Features:
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) and PDR Deterministic plugins are no longer supported.
The GRPC-Streamer plugin is deprecated.
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, UFM Agent discovery will be disabled by default, and managed switches will be discovered in-band
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, the
ibdiagpathdiagnostic utility is deprecated
As of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0, UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported
As of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0, the Logical Elements tab is removed
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script