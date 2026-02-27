NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features

Note

Notes:

  • For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.

  • The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

  • For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install DOCA_HOST before the UFM installation. Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.

Feature

Description

UFM Versions Manager

Enhanced the UFM Versions Manager tool for backup management by allowing multiple full system backups and enabling restore operations from any saved UFM backup. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Versions Manager.

NVIDIA SHARP

Introduced support for a new SHARP mode, sharp_reservation_auto_by_pkey, which automatically synchronizes PKeys defined for SM with SHARP reservations. A new REST API is introduced to enable or disable SHARP reservation per PKey.

To enable or disable, refer to the dedicated REST API documentation SHARP REST API.

For the corresponding events ID related to the SHARP REST API, refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference (added the following event IDs 1535-1540).

High-Availability

Added support for UFM-Infra active-active mode, enabling both nodes to perform concurrent write operations while maintaining real-time data synchronization and a consistent cluster state. For more information, refer to UFM High-Availability Documentation.

UFM Infra

Productize UFM Infra for Docker-based installation on all supported operating systems. As of UFM v6.24.1, users can enable UFM Infra features as part of the standard UFM installation. For more information, refer to UFM Infra Installation and UFM Infra.

Supported Cables

Added support for the XDR 2xFR4 OSFP transceiver (OPN: 980-9IAS0-00XM0N).

Persistent Apache SSL Configuration

Added the ability to enable custom persistent SSL configuration for security compliance with Docker Container. For more information, refer to Installing UFM Docker Container Mode (--custom-ssl-config).

Ports Window

Improved ports filtering by state (Active, Armed, Initialize, and Down) in the Port window. For more information, refer to Ports Window.

Manage the Unmanaged Tool

Updated the manage_the_unmanaged tool to improve debuggability (the -d|--debug flag was added). For more information, see Manage the Unmanaged Tool in Appendix – Diagnostic Utilities.

XDR Router Support

Enhanced UFM to include discovery and visualization of the Quantum-3 XDR router (Q3401-RD), an XDR switch which is set in router profile.

Supported DC Switches

Added support for NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand DGX Switch Q3401-RD and MQM9701. For more information, refer to Installation Notes.

Module Temperature Threshold

Increased the Module Temperature Threshold Reached (Managed IB switches only) event to 80. For more information, refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference (updated alarm ID# 392).

Clustered Telemetry

Added support for clustered telemetry distribution on multiple nodes (supported also on UFM Appliances). For more information, refer to UFM Clustered Telemetry.

UFM on Kubernetes

Added support for deploying UFM Enterprise on Kubernetes using Helm charts. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM on Kubernetes.

UFM Memory Consumption Enhancements

  • Reduced memory consumption within main UFM and telemetry agent processes

  • Improved UFM responsiveness by offloading telemetry calculations to a dedicated process

REST APIs

Unhealthy Ports REST API: Added the ability to receive port GUIDs both in upper and lower case letters.

Actions REST API: Added provisioning capabilities for NVOS switches. For more information, refer to the Actions REST API.

Plugins

Updated plugin version, for more information, refer to Plugins Release Notes.

Tools Changes and New Features

Tool

Version

Changes and New Features

SHARP

3.14.0

NVIDIA SHARP Changes and New Features

OpenSM

5.26.0

NVIDIA OpenSM Changes and New Features

IBUtils2 Utility

v2.25.0

NVIDIA IBUtils2 Utility Changes and New Features

Plugins Changes and New Features

For plugin changes, new features, bug fixes or known issues, refer to plugin documentation under UFM Plugins.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:

  • Ubuntu18.04/Unbuntu20.04
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 27, 2026
content here