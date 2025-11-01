NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.5 (XDR DC) Hardware User Manual

This document describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.5 (XDR DC).

UFM Enterprise XDR-DC Appliance version: 3.5

Model NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Description MUA970 920-9B020-10RI-0D0 MUA9702H-2SFS-DC NVIDIA UFM 3.5 appliance for UFM Telemetry or UFM Enterprise, 2U appliance with ConnectX-8 400Gb/s InfiniBand adapter, DC, UFM software package and license sold separately.

This manual is intended for software and hardware engineers, users and system administrators responsible for fabrics management.

The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification and with the Ethernet specification.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support .

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.