NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.5 (XDR DC) Hardware User Manual

About This Document
This document describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.5 (XDR DC).
Relevant Models
UFM Enterprise XDR-DC Appliance version: 3.5
Model
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
MUA970
920-9B020-10RI-0D0
MUA9702H-2SFS-DC
NVIDIA UFM 3.5 appliance for UFM Telemetry or UFM Enterprise, 2U appliance with ConnectX-8 400Gb/s InfiniBand adapter, DC, UFM software package and license sold separately.
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for software and hardware engineers, users and system administrators responsible for fabrics management.
The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification and with the Ethernet specification.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support .
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
Document Name
Description
InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, Vol 2 - Release 1.5 and Vol 1 - Release 1.7.
The InfiniBand Architecture Specification that is provided by IBTA
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance User Manual and Release Notes
This document contains information regarding the use of UFM software, prerequisites, changes and new features, bug fixes, and reports on software known issues