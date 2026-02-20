NVIDIA UFM High-Availability User Guide v6.2.1

About This Document

This document describes NVIDIA® UFM High-Availability (HA) Architecture, connectivity, configuration options and monitoring procedures.

Software Download

To download the latest UFM High-Availability software package, please visit NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Document Revision History

