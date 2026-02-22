Changes and New Features
HA Active-Active Mode
Provides high-availability infrastructure for UFM-Infra in Active-Active mode. DRBD Dual-Primary Mode available for UFM Enterprise XDR and XDR-DC Appliances (3.5)
UFM-Infra (multimode) Addon
The UFM HA addons framework enables extending the set of services that HA manages, including start, stop, and monitoring operations. It provides a predefined list of service bundles (addons) that can be selected during HA configuration.
The
DRBD Dual-Primary Mode
Provides a shared storage layer for the UFM Active-Active architecture, allowing both nodes to write simultaneously while keeping data synchronized in real time to ensure a consistent cluster state. Uses the OCFS2 cluster filesystem with its O2CB communication layer. Note: dual-primary mode supports only two nodes and is not scalable beyond that.
HA Monitor
Added support for HA cluster monitoring and maintenance daemon (systemd service). Runs on master node and managed by Pacemaker. Performs:
Configuring all Nodes
Added a new
Upgrading HA Cluster
When upgrading from version ≤6.1.1-x:
HA State
HA configuration state is stored in