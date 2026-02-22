NVIDIA UFM High-Availability User Guide v6.2.1
Document Revision History

Date

Description of Changes

Feb 20, 2026

Updated:

Nov 10, 2025

Sep 5, 2025

Updated:

Aug 7, 2025

Updated:

Added: Standby Node Replacement

May 5, 2025

Updated:

Feb 10, 2025

Added Release Notes

Nov 7, 2024

Updated Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Aug 12, 2024

Added a note to Configure HA with SSH Trust

May 7, 2024

Feb 8, 2024

Updated Installation and Configuration

Dec 12, 2023

Updated the following sections:

Nov 30, 2023

Nov 5, 2023

Aug 14, 2023

Updated installation command.

May 10, 2023

Updated the following sections:

Feb 6, 2023

First Release
