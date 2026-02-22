On This Page
- Installation
- Configuration
- DRBD Configuration
- NFS File Sharing
- HA Configuration for UFM Infra (Active-Active)
- Multi-Nodes Support
- UFM HA Cluster Operations
Installation and Configuration
The UFM HA package can be downloaded by running the following command:
wget http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_6.2.1-5.tgz
The UFM HA package should be installed on both machines (Master and Standby) and the required UFM products (Installation order does not matter).
To install the UFM-HA package:
Untar the
ufm-hapackage:
tar xvzf ufm-ha-<version>.tgz
Go to the directory you extracted and run the installation script. For example:
./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise
For NFS support, run the following installation script. For example:
./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -p enterprise
Option
Description
-l
Sync Files Location. Must be always /opt/ufm/files/
-d
Disk name for DRBD. For example /dev/sda5 (in case of using DRBD). Note that the `
-d` option is not needed in case of NFS.
-p
Product Name. Must use “enterprise” to UFM Enterprise
In cases where you have a previous installation of ufm_ha and you want to upgrade to the newer version, run the following command:
./install.sh -u
UFM HA scripts are installed under /usr/bin.
There are two methods to configure the HA cluster, depending on how the configuration procedure is orchestrated:
Manual (per-node) configuration
The user runs the configuration steps separately on each node (run first on standby node).
This method does not require SSH trust between the nodes.
Orchestrated (cluster-wide) configuration
The
ufm_ha_cluster procedure runs once on the master node and orchestrates the configuration remotely across all nodes.
This method requires passwordless SSH trust between the nodes.
Configure HA Manual (Per-Node) Mode
Use this method when you prefer to control the configuration process on each node individually, or when SSH trust cannot be established between the HA servers.
In this mode, the user is responsible for running the configuration commands separately on each node using
ufm_ha_cluster config.
You can view all available configuration options in the Help menu:
ufm_ha_cluster config -h
Usage:
ufm_ha_cluster config [<options>]
To configure the HA cluster in per-node mode, you must configure all standby nodes first and the master node last.
This order is required to ensure the cluster is correctly created on the master node; if the master is configured first, synchronization with standby nodes may fail.
Example for a 2-node cluster:
On the first node (Standby):
ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby
-e <peer primary IP>
-l <local primary IP>
-E <peer secondary IP>
-L <local secondary IP>
-p <cluster_password> [...]
On the second node (Master):
ufm_ha_cluster config -r master
-e <peer primary IP>
-l <local primary IP>
-E <peer secondary IP>
-L <local secondary IP>
-p -i <virtual-ip> [...]
All available configuration options for the
ufm_ha_cluster config command are listed in the table below:
Option
Description
Node role (master or standby)
Peer node primary IP address (mandatory)
Local node primary IP address (mandatory)
Peer node secondary IP address (mandatory)
Local node primary IP address (mandatory)
Cluster virtual IP (auto-detects IPv4/IPv6)
IPv4 virtual IP (Deprecated Use --virtual-ip)
IPv6 virtual IP (Deprecated Use --virtual-ip)
Network interface for VIP (e.g., lo for BGP).
Configure HA without virtual IP
Ignore management interface status if VIP is configured.
Will not failover if master node's secondary IP is down.
File sync mode: drbd or external-storage
DRBD data mode: ordered or journal
Enable DRBD dual-primary mode for UFM active-active
(default: single-primary)
Add UFM Infra services (ufm-redis-mgr, ufm-infra). Use this option for UFM Infra setup
Enable single network interface mode.
Path to ha_nodes.cfg configuration file
(default: /etc/ufm_ha/ha_nodes.cfg).
HA cluster user password. Must be at least 8 characters long.
Configure all cluster nodes (via SSH) before configuring master.
Run only from master node.Requires SSH trust.
Show this message
Modify the configuration command options to match your specific setup (network, storage, etc.).
To ensure effective HA sync interface functionality for PCS version 0.9.X, employing back-to-back ports with local IP addresses, it is crucial to incorporate the relevant IP addresses and hostnames into the /etc/hosts file. This step is necessary to enable the HA configuration to accurately resolve hostnames based on the specific IP addresses in use.
While configuring UFM HA on Oracle Linux, make sure the
SELinux
is disabled. You can check
SELinux
status with
sestatus.
If it is enabled, follow the below steps to disable it:
Run
vi /etc/selinux/config
Add
SELINUX=disabled
Reboot the machine
Verify SELinux is disabled with the command
sestatus.
Configure HA Orchestrated Configuration
Use this method when SSH trust is established between the cluster nodes.
In this mode, a single
ufm_ha_cluster config command is executed on the master node, and the tool orchestrates the configuration process remotely across all cluster nodes.
To configure all nodes, add the
--configure-all-nodes option to the
ufm_ha_cluster config command, as shown in the example below.
ufm_ha_cluster -r master --configure-all-nodes <...>
The
configure-all-nodes option requires SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH trust is not configured, then you are prompted to enter the SSH password of the standby server during configuration runtime
The DRBD is used for syncing File System between the two nodes. DRBD is the default sync method, unless stated otherwise in the configuration file. (see section: "Using File Configuration" below). The DRBD disk that was assigned during installation phase will be mounted as a File System directory, the default option of this mount is "data=ordered", however, it can be override in the configuration file in the "DRBD" section, in order to set the data option to "journal" which offers the highest level of data integrity, but it can impact write performance.
NFS synchronization mechanism can be used instead of DRBD. Multi-Nodes Support can be used with NFS synchronization mechanism only, as described in the following section. To activate this functionality, users must define the following parameters:
Mode: NFS
NFS Server
Shared Folder
Ensure that the NFS version supports nfs4. It is recommended that the NFS server is not one of the UFM-HA nodes.
Refer to the Using File Configuration section below for details on configuring HA with NFS.
UFM-HA active-active mode manages additional services required for UFM active-active deployments (UFM-Infra) and provides additional storage options for this setup.
Multinode Option
The
--enable-multinode option enables UFM infra services (ufm-redis-mgr, ufm-infra).
ufm_ha_cluster config ... --enable-multinode
Or set in
/etc/ufm_ha/ha_nodes.cfg:
[General]<p></p>enable_multinode = true
Storage Options
Option
Use Case
External Storage (NFS)
External NFS server available
DRBD Dual-Primary
No external storage server required (Ubuntu 24.04+)
External Storage (NFS)
CLI:
ufm_ha_cluster config --role <standby|master> \
-l <local-ip> -e <peer-ip> \
--file-sync-mode external-storage \
--enable-multinode
Or set in /etc/ufm_ha/ha_nodes.cfg:[FileSync]
mode = external-storageNote: NFS mount must be configured separately on both nodes before running HA config.
DRBD Dual-Primary
Prerequisites: Ubuntu 24.04+, ocfs2-tools, port 7777 open.
CLI:
ufm_ha_cluster config --role <standby|master> \
-l <local-ip> -e <peer-ip> \
--drbd-dual-primary \
--enable-multinode
The UFM-HA cluster can comprise of more than two nodes. Among these nodes, one will serve as the master, while the others will operate in standby mode.
To configure multiple nodes, users must populate the configuration file '/etc/ufm_ha/ha_nodes.cfg' on all nodes (ensuring that the file is identical across all nodes).
This file contains details about each participating node, including:
Role: Master/Standby
Primary IP address
Secondary IP address
Using File Configuration
The '
/etc/ufm_ha/ha_nodes.cfg' file contains all the necessary information for HA configuration and can serve as a replacement for command-line configuration.
The only configuration not saved in the file is the password for security reasons.
To configure, use the following command (should be executed after setting the configuration):
ufm_ha_cluster config –p <password>
The standby nodes must be configured at first, with the last node being set as the master node.
Configuration File
The sample configuration file includes up to three sections for nodes, but users can add additional sections as needed.
[General]
# Connection mode
# in
case dual_link is
true, each node must have primary and secondary IPs
dual_link =
true
# enable ufm-infra add-on;
default is
false
enable_multinode =
false
# automatic failure cleanup interval (in hours)
# will perform cleanup of failures to enable automatic failover
automatic_failure_cleanup_interval =
24
[Node.
1]
role = master
primary_ip =
secondary_ip =
[Node.
2]
role = standby
primary_ip =
secondary_ip =
# Add other Node.x sections
if needed.
[Virtual]
# If virtual IP should not be added, set `no_vip =
true`
no_vip =
virtual_ip =
ignore_mgmt_failure =
false
# when using BGP virtual IP, you must use the loopback
interface, set `
interface = lo`
# in other cases we let the pcs to decide on the relevant network
interface.
interface =
[FileSync]
# valid options are: drbd/external-storage
# in
case of external-storage the user MUST mount the files system PRIOR to ha configuration
mode = drbd
[DRBD]
# fill in
case the FileSync.mode is drbd
# drbd data mode. options are: ordered/journal (
default is ordered)
# data=journal offers the highest level of data integrity,
# but it can impact write performance.
# primary_mode = single/dual (
default is single)
data = ordered
primary_mode = single
Show UFM HA version
Run the following command to show UFM HA version:
ufm_ha_cluster version
Starting UFM HA Cluster
Before starting the UFM cluster, ensure that the DRBD sync is completed.
To start UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster start
Checking UFM Cluster Status
To check UFM HA cluster status:
ufm_ha_cluster status
Stopping UFM HA Cluster
To stop UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
Takeover Services
The takeover command can be executed on the standby machine so that it will be the master.
ufm_ha_cluster takeover
Master Failover
The failover command can be executed on the master machine so that it will be the standby.
ufm_ha_cluster failover
Automatic cleanup of failed actions
When an action failed in one of the HA nodes, for example DRBD failure, service failure or any other HA resources failure, the failed node will no longer be a candidate of automatic failover until these failed actions are cleaned up. To manually cleanup failed action, the user can run the following command:
pcs resource cleanup
The UFM-HA performs automatic cleanup of failed actions every 24 hours. This period is configurable and can be changed in the
General section in the
ha_nodes.cfg configuration file. See section "Configuration File" above.
Replacing the Standby Node
Install the HA package for the new node (standby).
Disconnect the standby node (the old standby) and run the following command on the master node:
ufm_ha_cluster detach
Config the new standby node; please refer to Configuration.
Connect the new standby to the cluster by running the command on the master node:
ufm_ha_cluster attach -l <local primary ip address> -e <peer primary ip address> -E <peer secondary ip address> -p <cluster_password>
Uninstalling UFM HA
To uninstall UFM HA, first stop the cluster and then run the uninstallation command as follows:
/opt/ufm/ufm_ha/uninstall_ha.sh