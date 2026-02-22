Installation and Configuration

There are two methods to configure the HA cluster, depending on how the configuration procedure is orchestrated:

Manual (per-node) configuration

The user runs the configuration steps separately on each node (run first on standby node).

This method does not require SSH trust between the nodes.

Orchestrated (cluster-wide) configuration

The ufm_ha_cluster procedure runs once on the master node and orchestrates the configuration remotely across all nodes.

This method requires passwordless SSH trust between the nodes.

Use this method when you prefer to control the configuration process on each node individually, or when SSH trust cannot be established between the HA servers.

In this mode, the user is responsible for running the configuration commands separately on each node using ufm_ha_cluster config .

You can view all available configuration options in the Help menu:

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -h

Usage:

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config [<options>]

To configure the HA cluster in per-node mode, you must configure all standby nodes first and the master node last.

This order is required to ensure the cluster is correctly created on the master node; if the master is configured first, synchronization with standby nodes may fail.

Example for a 2-node cluster:

On the first node (Standby):

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby -e <peer primary IP> -l <local primary IP> -E <peer secondary IP> -L <local secondary IP> -p <cluster_password> [...]

On the second node (Master):

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r master -e <peer primary IP> -l <local primary IP> -E <peer secondary IP> -L <local secondary IP> -p -i <virtual-ip> [...]

All available configuration options for the ufm_ha_cluster config command are listed in the table below:

Option Description -r --role <node role> Node role (master or standby) -e --peer-primary-ip <ip address> Peer node primary IP address (mandatory) -l --local-primary-ip <ip address> Local node primary IP address (mandatory) -E --peer-secondary-ip <ip address> Peer node secondary IP address (mandatory) -L --local-secondary-ip <ip address> Local node primary IP address (mandatory) -i --virtual-ip <virtual-ip> --virtual-ip4 <virtual-ip> --virtual-ip6 <virtual-ip> Cluster virtual IP (auto-detects IPv4/IPv6) IPv4 virtual IP (Deprecated Use --virtual-ip) IPv6 virtual IP (Deprecated Use --virtual-ip) --vip-interface <interface> Network interface for VIP (e.g., lo for BGP). -N --no-vip Configure HA without virtual IP -M --ignore-mgmt-failure Ignore management interface status if VIP is configured. Will not failover if master node's secondary IP is down. --file-sync-mode <mode> File sync mode: drbd or external-storage --drbd-data-mode <mode> DRBD data mode: ordered or journal -D --drbd-dual-primary Enable DRBD dual-primary mode for UFM active-active (default: single-primary) --enable-multinode Add UFM Infra services (ufm-redis-mgr, ufm-infra). Use this option for UFM Infra setup --enable-single-link Enable single network interface mode. --ha-params-file Path to ha_nodes.cfg configuration file (default: /etc/ufm_ha/ha_nodes.cfg). -p --hacluster-pwd <pwd> HA cluster user password. Must be at least 8 characters long. --configure-all-nodes Configure all cluster nodes (via SSH) before configuring master. Run only from master node.Requires SSH trust. -h --help Show this message

Note Modify the configuration command options to match your specific setup (network, storage, etc.).

Note To ensure effective HA sync interface functionality for PCS version 0.9.X, employing back-to-back ports with local IP addresses, it is crucial to incorporate the relevant IP addresses and hostnames into the /etc/hosts file. This step is necessary to enable the HA configuration to accurately resolve hostnames based on the specific IP addresses in use.

Note While configuring UFM HA on Oracle Linux, make sure the SELinux is disabled. You can check SELinux status with sestatus . If it is enabled, follow the below steps to disable it: Run vi /etc/selinux/config

Add SELINUX=disabled

Reboot the machine

Verify SELinux is disabled with the command sestatus .





Use this method when SSH trust is established between the cluster nodes.

In this mode, a single ufm_ha_cluster config command is executed on the master node, and the tool orchestrates the configuration process remotely across all cluster nodes.

To configure all nodes, add the --configure-all-nodes option to the ufm_ha_cluster config command, as shown in the example below.

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster -r master --configure-all-nodes <...>

Note The configure-all-nodes option requires SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH trust is not configured, then you are prompted to enter the SSH password of the standby server during configuration runtime



