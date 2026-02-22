The master and standby nodes communicate with each other to establish and monitor a High-Availability solution. This connectivity is used by both the Pacemaker and DRBD. Below are connectivity options:

Cloud Connectivity. The following figure describes the external network infrastructure. Back-to-back Connectivity, described in the following figure.

UFM-HA employs a dual-link configuration comprising primary and secondary connections to enhance system stability while mitigating the risk of connectivity challenges. It leverages two prioritized IP addresses, primary and secondary, which the Pacemaker utilizes to establish two connectivity links. Notably, DRBD utilizes the primary IP address to synchronize data. It is recommended to utilize this IP address for interfaces with high transfer rates such as InfiniBand interfaces for optimal performance (IP over IB) and rapid DRBD synchronization. On the other hand, the secondary connectivity link may be effected via the management interface, typically an Ethernet interface.

DRBD and Pacemaker can use the same network interface or utilize different interfaces. For example, while the Pacemaker connectivity can be done through the management interface (usually an Ethernet interface), the DRBD synchronization could be done on an InfiniBand interface for better performance (IP over IB).

See below the configuration options for selecting a dif:

No VIP Connectivity Option

For some constrained network environments, the no VIP Connectivity option is supported. In this architecture,every UFM node has two physical IP addresses, primary and secondary. There is no VIP (floating) IP representing the whole cluster. This option allows two cluster nodes to lay in different subnets. In such a setup, clients who communicate with the UFM cluster should be aware of the active node status or constantly try to access both nodes.