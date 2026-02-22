NVIDIA UFM High-Availability User Guide v6.2.1
Prerequisites

The following packages should be installed.

Pacemaker Packages

Pacemaker Package

Supported Versions

pacemaker

1.1.18 and 2.1.3

pcs

0.9.x, 0.10.x and 0.11.x

Corosync

2.4.3 and 3.1.5

DRBD

In the default sync mode, DRBD must be installed by the user. However, if NFS is chosen as the synchronization mechanism, DRBD is not mandatory.

DRBD

Supported Versions

DRBD utils

8.x.x,and 9.x.x

DRBD Dual-Primary Requirements

OS

Ubuntu 24.04+

DRBD

Kernel module >= 8.4.x, drbd-utils 9.x

OCFS2

ocfs2-tools package

Ports

7777 (O2CB), 7788 (DRBD)

Storage

Dedicated partition on both nodes (same size)
