Prerequisites
The following packages should be installed.
Pacemaker Package
Supported Versions
pacemaker
1.1.18 and 2.1.3
pcs
0.9.x, 0.10.x and 0.11.x
Corosync
2.4.3 and 3.1.5
In the default sync mode, DRBD must be installed by the user. However, if NFS is chosen as the synchronization mechanism, DRBD is not mandatory.
DRBD
Supported Versions
DRBD utils
8.x.x,and 9.x.x
DRBD Dual-Primary Requirements
OS
Ubuntu 24.04+
DRBD
Kernel module >= 8.4.x, drbd-utils 9.x
OCFS2
ocfs2-tools package
Ports
7777 (O2CB), 7788 (DRBD)
Storage
Dedicated partition on both nodes (same size)