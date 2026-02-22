On This Page
UFM High-Level Architecture
The below figure illustrates the UFM high-level architecture.
Support of Active-Standby HA approach. UFM is not designed to run with multiple instances (active-active mode). There are several constraints:
Single SM
Single SharpAM
Single UFM Telemetry
UFM is stateful and manages its internal state (cluster topology model) in RAM
Persistent storage usage is required for the following:
Configuration files (UFM, SM, SharpAM, UFM Telemetry, Apache)
DB (SQlite) – history telemetry + configuration + app state
Operation history – logs, events, alarms
FR#1
Develop “ufm operator” examples, refer to:
FR2#
1. KVS DB (etcd), Config Maps
2. 3rd party Cache\DB with load-balancing HA built-in (Redis, MongoDB, etc)