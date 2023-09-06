Advanced Subnet Manager Configuration

ib sm <hm-num> <value> Enables unhealthy ports configuration.

The options are report, ignore or isolate the action.

Syntax Description hm-num-flapping-sweeps The number of sweeps in which the link was flapping. Default: 5.

hm-num-flapping-sweeps-window The number of sweeps of which any port exceeding hm_num_flapping_sweeps is declared unhealthy. Default: 10.

hm-num-illegal Number of illegal SMPs a port may return to be declared unhealthy. Default: 1.

hm-num-no-resp-sweeps The number of sweeps that had that port unresponsive. Default: 5.

hm-num-no-resp-sweeps-window The number of sweeps of which any port exceeding. Default: 7.

hm-num-reboots Number of reboots in period to declare a node as unhealthy. Default: 10.

hm-num-set-err-sweeps The number of sweeps that had that port report back an error for a Set. Default: 5.

hm-num-set-err-sweeps-window The number of sweeps of which any port exceeding hm_num_set_err_sweeps is declared unhealthy. Default: 7.

hm-num-traps Number of traps received in period to declare the port as unhealthy. Default: 250.

hm-num-traps-period The period for counting number of received traps in seconds. Default: 60.

Default See Syntax Description

Configuration Mode config

History 1.7

Example Copy Copied! ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm hm-num-flapping-action 5

Related Commands show ib sm hm-unhealthy-ports