Configuration Management

There are two types of configuration files that can be applied on the host, BIN files (binary) and text-based configuration files.

BIN configuration files are not human readable. Additionally, these files are encrypted and contain integrity verification preventing them from being edited and used on the host.

To create a new BIN configuration file:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # configuration new my-filename

Warning A newly created BIN configuration file is always empty and is not created from the running-config.

To upload a BIN configuration file from a host to an external file server:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # configuration upload my-filename scp://myusername@my-server/path/to/my/<file>

To fetch a BIN configuration file:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # configuration fetch scp://myusername@my-server/path/to/my/<file>

To see the available configuration files:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # show configuration files initial (active) my-filename Active configuration: initial Unsaved changes: no ufmapl (config) #

To load a BIN configuration file:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # configuration ufmapl-to my-filename This requires a reboot. Type 'yes' to confirm: yes

Warning Applying a new BIN configuration file changes the whole host’s configuration and requires system reboot which can be performed using the command "reload".

Warning A binary configuration file uploaded from the host is encrypted and has integrity verification. If the file is modified in any manner, the fetch to the host fails.





Text configuration files are text based and editable. It is similar in form to the output of the command “show running-config expanded”.

To create a new text-based configuration file:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # configuration text generate active running save my-filename

Warning A newly created text configuration file is always created from the running-config.

To apply a text-based configuration file:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # configuration text file my-filename apply

Warning Applying a text-based configuration file to an existing/running data port configuration may result in unpredictable behavior. It is therefore suggested to first clear the host’s configuration by applying a specific configuration file (following the procedure in "BIN Configuration File" ) or by resetting the host back to factory default.

To upload a text-based configuration file from a host to an external file server:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # configuration text file my-filename upload scp://root@my-server/root/tmp/my-filename

To fetch a text-based configuration file from an external file server to a host:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # configuration text fetch scp://root@my-server/root/tmp/my-filename

To apply a text-based configuration file:

Copy Copied! ufmapl (config) # configuration text file my-filename apply

Warning When applying a text-based configuration file, the configuration is appended to the host’s existing configuration. Only new or changed configuration is added. Reboot is not required.



