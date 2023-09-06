NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.0
Database Management

ufm database import

ufm database import [<zip-file>]

Imports UFM database files.

Syntax Description

zip-file

Imported UFM database zip file

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm database import ufm-db-20130328-125141.zip

Related Commands

ufm database delete
ufm database upload

Notes

  • If the "zip-file" parameter is not provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-db-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-db-20130328-125141.zip)

  • UFM must be stopped before running this command

ufm database export

ufm database export [<zip-file>]

Exports UFM database (to a zip archive).

Syntax Description

zip-file

Zipfile to export

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm database export

Related Commands

ufm database delete
ufm database upload

Notes

If the "zip-file" parameter is not provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-db-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-db-20130328-125141.zip)

ufm database delete

ufm database delete <zip-file>

Deletes a UFM database archive from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

zip-file

Zipfile to delete

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm database delete ufm-database-180857.zip

Related Commands

ufm database export
ufm database upload

Notes

ufm database upload

ufm database upload <zip-file> <url>

Uploads UFM database to a remote host or a USB device (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

zip-file

Zipfile to delete

url

The UFM database of uploading of the URL path. Formats: ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm database upload ufm-database-180857.zip scp://mlnx:1234Kb@172.30.3.201/tmp

Related Commands

ufm database export
ufm database delete

Notes

