Database Management
ufm database import [<zip-file>]
Imports UFM database files.
Syntax Description
zip-file
Imported UFM database zip file
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm database delete
Notes
ufm database export [<zip-file>]
Exports UFM database (to a zip archive).
Syntax Description
zip-file
Zipfile to export
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm database delete
Notes
If the "zip-file" parameter is not provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-db-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-db-20130328-125141.zip)
ufm database delete <zip-file>
Deletes a UFM database archive from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
zip-file
Zipfile to delete
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm database export
Notes
ufm database upload <zip-file> <url>
Uploads UFM database to a remote host or a USB device (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
zip-file
Zipfile to delete
url
The UFM database of uploading of the URL path. Formats: ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm database export
Notes