High Availability

ufm ha configure

ufm ha [ipv6] configure <peer-ip> <virtual-ip> [interface]
no ufm ha

Applies HA configuration.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.

peer-ip

Management IP address of peer machine

virtual-ip

Virtual IP used for accessing the active (master) machine

interface

Sets the working interface. The interface can be eth0...eth3, if no interface is assigned, eth0 is assumed to be the chosen interface.

N/A

config

1.5

1.6

Added the "interface" parameter

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm ha configure 172.30.30.24 172.30.30.100
Please enter admin password for peer machine: *****
Configuring high availability, please wait...
High availability is now configured. Please wait a few minutes for UFM machines to synchronize the configuration partition (DRBD).
Please make sure all local UFM users on both machines have the same capabilities and passwords.

ufm ha configure dual-subnet

ufm ha [ipv6] configure dual-subnet <local-ip> <peer-ip> <interface>
no ufm ha dual-subnet

Applies HA configuration for dual-subnet.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.

local-ip

Management IP address of the local machine

peer-ip

Management IP address of peer machine

interface

Sets the working interface. The interface can be eth0...eth3, if no interface is assigned, eth0 is assumed to be the chosen interface.

N/A

config

4.1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm ha ipv6 configure dual-subnet fcfc:fcfc:209:36:21e:67ff:fe49:ce2a fcfc:fcfc:209:32:21e:67ff:fe4f:483a eth1

ufm ha

ufm ha [failover | takeover]

Performs High Availability failover/takeover operations.

failover

Failover can be performed only on master (active) machine

takeover

Takeover can be performed only on slave (standby) machine

N/A

config

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm ha takeover

