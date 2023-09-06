On This Page
InfiniBand Router
ib router set-num-of-subnets <command-options>
Configures system profile to InfiniBand, allowing multiple switch IDs.
Syntax Description
hostname
IB router hostname or IP address
username
IP router username
password
IB router user password
num-of-subnets
Specified number of subnets (AKA SWIDs) to be initialized by the system. Range: 2-6.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
As a result of running this command, reboot is performed and all configuration is removed.
ib router add-interfaces-to-subnet <command-options>
Maps an interface to a subnet and enables it.
Syntax Description
hostname
IB router hostname or IP address
username
IP router username
password
IB router user password
interface | interface-range
Single IB interface or range of IB interfaces.
subnet
Name of IB subnet (i.e. SWID): infiniband-default, infiniband-1…infiniband-5
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib router remove-interfaces-from-subnet <command-options>
Unmaps an interface from a subnet after it has been disabled.
Syntax Description
hostname
IB router hostname or IP address
username
IP router username
password
IB router user password
interface | interface-range
Single IB interface or range of IB interfaces.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib router add-subnet-to-router <command-options>
Creates routing on IB subnet interface and enables routing on that interface.
Syntax Description
hostname
IB router hostname or IP address
username
IP router username
password
IB router user password
subnet
Name of IB subnet (i.e. SWID): infiniband-default, infiniband-1…infiniband-5
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
As a result of running his command, the set of commands that allow control of IB router functionality will be enabled.
ib router remove-subnet-from-router <command-options>
Destroys routing on IB subnet interface after routing on that interface has been disabled.
Syntax Description
hostname
IB router hostname or IP address
username
IP router username
password
IB router user password
subnet
Name of IB subnet (i.e. SWID): infiniband-default, infiniband-1…infiniband-5
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib router set-ufm-sm-router-support <command-options>
Configures OpenSM with IB subnet prefix.
Syntax Description
-c <subnet prefix>]
Configure new IB subnet prefix. Should be followed by new IB router subnet prefix value.
-r
Reset to default
-h
Show help
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
