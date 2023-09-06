NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.0
Management Interface Monitoring

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
no ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

Enables monitoring of the management interface.
The no form of the command disables monitoring of the management interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

http

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval <time>

Configures the management interface monitoring interval.

Syntax Description

time

The management interface monitoring interval. Range: 5-180 seconds.

Default

10 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval 15

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

ufm mgmt-interface

ufm mgmt-interface <interface>

Configures the management interface to be monitored.

Syntax Description

interface

Management interface to be monitored (e.g. eth0, eth1)

Default

eth0

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm mgmt-interface eth0

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
show ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

The interface is set automatically when invoking the command "ufm ha configure".

show ufm mgmt-interface

show ufm mgmt-interface

Displays the management interface settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm mgmt-interface
 
Management interface monitoring:
   Interface name:      eth0
   Enabled:             Yes
   Monitoring interval: 10 seconds

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

