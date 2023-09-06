On This Page
MKey
ufm mkey-per-port
Enables MKey per port enforcement.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ufm mkey-per-port
Notes
show ufm mkey-per-port
Displays MKey per port enforcement state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ufm mkey-per-port
Notes
ufm mkey-global-seed <seed>
Sets the seed for the global MKey used by SM.
Syntax Description
seed
Global MKey used by SM. Format: 64-bit hexadecimal. Example: 0x0000000000a12c30.
Default
0x0000000000000000
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ufm mkey-global-seed
Notes
show ufm mkey-global-seed
Displays the seed for the global MKey used by SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ufm mkey-global-seed
Notes
ib sm mkey-lease-period <time>
Sets the lease period used when MKey is non-zero.
Syntax Description
time
Lease period used when MKey is non-zero. Range: 1-65535 seconds; 0=unlimited.
Default
60 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm mkey-lease-period
Notes
show ib sm mkey-lease-period
Displays the MKey lease period.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm mkey-lease-period
Notes