Network Bonding
bond <bonded-if> [mode <string>] [link-mon-time <milliseconds>] [up-delay-time <milliseconds>] [down-delay-time <milliseconds>]
Creates the named bonded interface.
Syntax Description
mode
Specifies the type of mode the bonded interface is:
link-mon-time
Specifies the link monitoring frequency (in msecs)
up-delay-time
Specifies the time (in msecs) to wait before enabling a slave after a link recovery has been detected
down-delay-time
Specifies the time (in msecs), to wait before disabling a slave after a link failure has been detected for the specified bonded interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
interface
Notes
interface <ifname> bond <bond-if>
Adds the named interface from the specified bonded interface.
Syntax Description
bond
The bonded interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
bond
Notes
show bonds [bonded-if]
Displays bonding configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
bond
Notes