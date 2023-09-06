NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.0
Network Bonding

bond

bond <bonded-if> [mode <string>] [link-mon-time <milliseconds>] [up-delay-time <milliseconds>] [down-delay-time <milliseconds>]
no bond <bonded-if>

Creates the named bonded interface.
The no form of the command deletes the named bonded interface.

Syntax Description

mode

Specifies the type of mode the bonded interface is:

  • balance-rr

  • backup

  • balance-xor

  • balance-xor-layer3+4

  • broadcast

  • link-agg

  • link-agg-layer3+4

  • balance-tlb

  • balance-alb

link-mon-time

Specifies the link monitoring frequency (in msecs)

up-delay-time

Specifies the time (in msecs) to wait before enabling a slave after a link recovery has been detected

down-delay-time

Specifies the time (in msecs), to wait before disabling a slave after a link failure has been detected for the specified bonded interface

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # bond bond0 mode backup
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # bond bond0 link-mon-time 100

Related Commands

interface
show bonds

Notes

interface

interface <ifname> bond <bond-if>
no interface <ifname> bond <bond-if>

Adds the named interface from the specified bonded interface.
The no form of the command removes the named interface from the specified bonded interface.

Syntax Description

bond

The bonded interface

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # interface ib0 bond bond0

Related Commands

bond
show bonds

Notes

show bonds

show bonds [bonded-if]

Displays bonding configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show bonds
Bonded Interface bond0:
   Enabled:            yes
   Mode:               backup
   Link Monitor Time:  100
   Interfaces:
      ib0
      ib1

Related Commands

bond
interface

Notes

