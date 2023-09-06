On This Page
- ib managed-switch image ppc fetch
- ib managed-switch image x86 fetch
- ib managed-switch configuration global fetch
- ib managed-switch list fetch
- ib managed-switch settings fetch
- ib managed-switch settings upload
- ib managed-switch settings admin-password
- ib managed-switch settings reboot-timeout
- ib managed-switch settings upgrade-both-partitions
- ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start
- show ib managed-switch settings
- show ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status
- show ib managed-switch list
Switch Auto-provisioning
|
ib managed-switch image ppc fetch <download-url>
Downloads a PPC switch image file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
ib managed-switch image x86 fetch <download-url>
Downloads a x86 switch image file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
ib managed-switch configuration global fetch <download-url>
Downloads a global switch configuration file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.
|
ib managed-switch list fetch <download-url>
Downloads a switch list file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.
|
ib managed-switch settings fetch <download-url>
Downloads a switch-auto-provisioning-settings file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.
|
ib managed-switch settings upload <upload-url>
Uploads the switch-auto-provisioning-settings file to a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
upload-url
|
The URL path from where the image file can be uploaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib managed-switch settings admin-password <password>
Sets the admin password to use with switch auto provisioning.
|
Syntax Description
|
password
|
The admin password to use with switch auto provisioning
|
Default
|
admin
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The password argument can either be provided as a clear text, or as encrypted text.
|
ib managed-switch settings reboot-timeout <time>
Sets the reboot timeout to use with switch auto-provisioning.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Switch reboot timeout. Range: 10-180 minutes.
|
Default
|
30
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib managed-switch settings
|
Notes
|
ib managed-switch settings upgrade-both-partitions
Upgrades both boot partitions as part of switch auto-provisioning.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
upgrade-both-partitions
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib managed-switch settings
|
Notes
|
ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start
Starts the switch auto provisioning process.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ib managed-switch settings
Displays the switch auto provisioning settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status
Displays switch auto provisioning status and progress.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ib managed-switch list
Displays the content of the switch list file.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes