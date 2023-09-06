On This Page
Telemetry
telemetry target <target-name> enable
Configures the target collector for the telemetry data.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show telemetry
Notes
telemetry target <target-name> import-filter-file {counters | fields} <download-url>
Imports filter file for the target collector.
Syntax Description
counters
Specifies counters file
fields
Specifies fields file
download-url
Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp, and usb. For example:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
telemetry target enable
Notes
If configuration exists for the specified target, then rerunning the command will overwrite the existing configuration.
telemetry target <target-name> ip <ipv4-address> port <port-id> [message-type {custom | standard}]
Configures IP address and port number to use for communication with telemetry target.
Syntax Description
ip
IPv4 address of the target
port
Port number of the target
message-type
Supported types:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
telemetry target enable
Notes
If configuration exists for the specified target, then rerunning the command will overwrite the existing configuration.
telemetry target <target-name> message type {custom | standard}
Configures telemetry target message type.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
standard
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show telemetry
Notes
telemetry streaming enable
Enables telemetry streaming.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show telemetry
Notes
show telemetry
Displays telemetry target settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
telemetry target enable
Notes
show telemetry target
Displays telemetry settings for specific target.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
telemetry target enable
Notes
ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable
Enables UFM low frequency telemetry.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.10.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm low-frequency-telemetry
Notes
show ufm low-frequency-telemetry
Displays UFM low frequency telemetry settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.10.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable
Notes