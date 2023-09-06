NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.0
UFM Audit

ufm track-conf-changes enable

ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable

Enables UFM configuration changes tracking
The no form of the command disables UFM configuration changes tracking

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.8

First Release

4.9

Modified command names as follows:

  • From "ufm track-sm-conf-change enable"
    to "ufm track-conf-changes enable"

  • From "no ufm track-sm-conf-change enable"
    to "no ufm track-conf-changes enable"

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm track-conf-changes enable

Related Commands

show ufm track-conf-changes

show ufm track-conf-changes

show ufm track-conf-changes

Displays UFM configuration changes tracking settings

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.8

First release

4.9

Modified command name from "show ufm track-sm-conf-change"
to "show ufm track-conf-changes"

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm 
Track UFM configuration changes: No

Related Commands

ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable

