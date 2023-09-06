NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.0
UFM Configuration Management

ufm configuration delete

ufm configuration delete <zip-file>

Deletes a configuration zip file from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

zip-file

Zip filename to delete

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration delete ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration fetch

Notes

ufm configuration export

ufm configuration export [<zip-file>]

Exports UFM configuration to a file (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

zip-file

UFM configuration of exporting the zip file

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration export

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration delete
ufm configuration fetch

Notes

If no zip file is provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-config-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-config-20130327-153314.zip)

ufm configuration fetch

ufm configuration fetch <url>

Downloads UFM configuration files from a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

url

The URL path from where the configuration file can be downloaded.
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration fetch usb:/ufmapp/ufmconf1.zip

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration delete

Notes

ufm configuration import

ufm configuration import <zip-file> [upgrade]

Imports UFM configuration from a file (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

zip-file

Zip filename from which to import

upgrade

Imports UFM-SDN Appliance configuration from a previous version and upgrades it to the latest one

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

1.6

Added the “upgrade” parameter

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration import ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration delete
ufm configuration fetch

Notes

ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration upload <filename> <url>

Uploads UFM configuration to a remote host or a USB device (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

filename

The UFM configuration of uploading the file name

url

The URL path from where the configuration file can be uploaded. Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration upload ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip scp://mlnx:123456@172.30.3.201/tmp

Related Commands

ufm configuration export
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration delete

Notes

