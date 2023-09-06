Using Command Line Interface

You may request context-sensitive help at any time by pressing "?" on the command line. This will show a list of choices for the word you are on, or a list of top-level commands if you have not typed anything yet.

For example, if you are in Standard mode and you type "?" at the command line, then you will get the following list of available commands.

Copy Copied! ufm-sdn-app > ? cli Configure CLI shell options enable Enter enable mode exit Log out of the CLI help View description of the interactive help system no Negate or clear certain configuration options show Display system configuration or statistics slogin Log into another system securely using ssh switch Configure switch on system telnet Log into another system using telnet terminal Set terminal parameters traceroute Trace the route packets take to a destination switch >

If you type a legal string and then press "?" without a space character before it, then you will either get a description of the command that you have typed so far or the possible command/parameter completions. If you press "?" after a space character and "<cr>" is shown, this means that what you have entered so far is a complete command, and that you may press Enter (carriage return) to execute it.

Try the following to get started:

Copy Copied! ? show ? show c? show clock? show clock ? show interfaces ? (from enable mode)

You can also enter "help" to view a description of the interactive help system.

Note also that the CLI supports command and/or parameter tab-completions and their shortened forms. For example, you can enter "en" instead of the "enable" command, or "cli cl" instead of "cli clear-history". In case of ambiguity (more than one completion option is available, that is), then you can hit double tabs to obtain the disambiguation options. Thus, if you are in Enable mode and wish to learn which commands start with the letter "c", type "c" and click twice on the tab key to get the following:

Copy Copied! ufm-sdn-app # c<tab> clear cli configure ufm-sdn-app # c

This signifies that there are three commands that start with the letter "c": clear, cli and configure.