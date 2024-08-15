NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0
Banner

banner login

banner login <string>

no banner login

Sets the CLI welcome banner message.

The no form of the command resets the system login banner to its default.

Syntax Description

string

Text banner

Default

"Mellanox MLNX-OS UFM Appliance Management"

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # banner login example

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

The banner’s content changes in case of different system issues

banner motd

banner motd <string>

no banner motd

Sets the contents of the /etc/motd file.

The no form of the command resets the system Message of the Day banner.

Syntax Description

string

Text banner

Default

"Mellanox Switch"

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # banner motd Testing

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

If more then one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e. "xxxx xxxx")

show banner

show banner

Displays configured banners.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show banner
Banners:
    MOTD:
Mellanox UFM Appliance
 
    Login:
Mellanox MLNX-OS UFM Appliance Management

Related Commands

banner login

banner motd

Notes

