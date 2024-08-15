On This Page
- show version
- show inventory
- show chassis health
- show memory
- show chassis input power
- chassis altitude
- chassis remote-management dhcp
- chassis remote-management ip
- chassis remote-management ipv6
- chassis remote-management username
- show chassis firmware
- show chassis remote-management
- show chassis altitude
- show chassis raid
- show chassis raid rebuild-status
Chassis Management
|
show version [concise]
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
|
Syntax Description
|
concise
|
Fits output onto one line
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show inventory
Displays system inventory.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
4.3.0
|
Updated output
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show chassis health
Displays chassis health status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show memory
Displays memory status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show chassis input power
Displays chassis input power information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
chassis altitude <elevation>
Updates the chassis altitude.
|
Syntax Description
|
elevation
|
Possible chassis altitude values are:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
chassis remote-management dhcp
Updates chassis remote-management interface to DHCP
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
chassis remote-management ip {address <ip> <netmask> | default-gateway <ipv4-address>}
Updates chassis remote-management IP address.
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
Configures IP address and netmask for remote-management
|
default-gateway
|
Configures a default route for chassis remote management
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
4.5.0
|
Added "default-gateway" parameter
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
chassis remote-management ipv6 [enable | dhcp | autoconfig | address <ipv6-address> <prefix len 0-128> | default-gateway <ipv6-address>]
Updates IPv6 support for chassis remote management.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
Enables IPv6 support for chassis remote management interface
|
dhcp
|
Sets the chassis remote management interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6
|
autoconfig
|
Enables IPv6 stateless address auto configuration (SLAAC) for the chassis remote management interface
|
address
|
Configures a static IPv6 address and prefix length
|
default-gateway
|
Sets a static default gateway for the chassis remote management interface
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.1.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show chassis remote-management ip
|
Notes
|
chassis remote-management username <username> <password>
Configures the remote-management username and password.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show chassis firmware
Displays the BIOS package information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show chassis remote-management {ip | username}
Shows the remote management IP address and username.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
chassis remote-management
|
Notes
|
show chassis altitude
Displays chassis altitude setup.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
chassis altitude
|
Notes
|
show chassis raid
Displays the status of the RAID configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
4.3
|
Updated output
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show chassis raid rebuild-status [drive1 | drive2]
Displays the status of “rebuilding” process for the selected drive.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
4.3
|
Updated “HDD” to “drive”
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes