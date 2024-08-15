On This Page
Event Notification
|
email autosupport {enable | event <event-name>}
no email autosupport enable
Enables the support of the email notification and specifies which events will be sent as email notifications.
The no form of the command disables sending of email notifications globally or per event.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
Enables the sending of email to vendor autosupport when certain failures occur
|
event
|
Specifies events for which to send autosupport notification emails
|
Default
|
Email autosupport is disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
Refer to "show email event" for the full event list
|
email dead-letter {cleanup max-age <duration> | enable}
no email dead-letter
Configures settings for saving undeliverable emails.
The no form of the command disables sending of emails to vendor auto-support upon certain failures.
|
Syntax Description
|
cleanup max-age
|
Example: “5d4h3m2s” for 5 days, 4 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds
|
enable
|
Saves dead-letter files for undeliverable emails
|
Default
|
Save dead letter is enabled
The default duration is 14 days
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
email domain <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email domain
Sets the domain name from which the emails will appear to come from (provided that the return address is not already fully-qualified). This is used in conjunction with the system hostname to form the full name of the host from which the email appears to come.
The no form of the command clears email domain override.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname-or-ip-address
|
Hostname or IP address
|
Default
|
No email domain
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
email mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email mailhub
Sets the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
The no form of the command clears the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname-or-ip-address
|
Hostname or IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email [events]
|
Notes
|
email mailhub-port <port>
no email mailhub-port
Sets the mail relay port to be used to send notification emails.
The no form of the command resets the port to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
Port number
|
Default
|
25
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
email notify event <event-name>
no email notify event <event-name>
Enables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
The no form of the command disables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
|
Syntax Description
|
event-name
|
Example event names would include "process-crash" and "cpu-util-high"
|
Default
|
No events are enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email events
|
Notes
|
This does not affect auto-support emails. Auto-support can be disabled overall, but if it is enabled, all auto-support events are sent as emails.
|
email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
no email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
Adds an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
The no form of the command removes an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
|
Syntax Description
|
email-addr
|
Example event names would include "process-crash" and "cpu-util-high"
|
class
|
Specifies which types of events are sent to this recipient
|
info
|
Sends informational events to this recipient
|
failure
|
Sends failure events to this recipient
|
detail
|
Sends detailed event emails to this recipient
|
Default
|
No recipients are added
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
email return-addr <username>
no email domain
Sets the username or fully-qualified return address from which email notifications are sent.
The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
username
|
Username
|
Default
|
do-not-reply
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
email return-host
no email return-host
Includes the hostname in the return address for emails.
The no form of the command does not include the hostname in the return address for emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
No return host
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
This only takes effect if the return address does not contain an "@" character.
|
email send-test
Sends test-email to all configured event and failure recipients.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
No return host
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show email [events]
|
Notes
|
show email [events]
Shows email configuration or events for which email should be sent upon.
|
Syntax Description
|
events
|
Displays event list
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes