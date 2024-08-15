On This Page
Fabric Topology
ib topo-file generate
Generates a fabric topology file and if relevant, generates IBNL files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib topo-file upload
Notes
ib topo-file upload <upload-url>
Uploads the fabric topology file to a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
upload-url
Upload URL. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib topo-file generate
Notes
The fabric topology file name is fabric.topo.
ib fabric-split generate <num-of-groups> [refresh-topology]
Generates an archive file containing ibdiagnet scope files.
Syntax Description
num-of-groups
Number of groups for fabric division. Range: 2-10.
refresh-topology
Re-discover the IB fabric before division
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib fabric-split upload
Notes
ib fabric-split upload <upload-url>
Uploads the fabric split archive file to a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
upload-url
Upload URL. Formats supported: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib fabric-split generate
Notes
ib fabric-split delete
Deletes a fabric split archive file from the drive.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib fabric-split generate
Notes