File System Commands
|
debug generate dump
Generates a debug dump.e
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
|
The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands
|
file debug-dump {delete {<filename> | latest} | email {<filename> | latest} | upload {{<filename> | latest} <URL>}}|
Manipulates debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The specified file name
|
latest
|
Delete, upload, or e-mail the latest debug dump file to a remote host
|
URL
|
HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
Updated delete/email/upload syntax
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
file docker-label delete <filename>
Deletes a docker label archive file.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The specified file name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show files docker-label
|
Notes
|
file stats {delete <filename> | move {<source filename> | <destination filename>} | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete
|
Deletes a stats report file
|
move
|
Renames a stats report file
|
upload
|
Uploads a stats report file. HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show files stats
|
Notes
|
file tcpdump {delete <filename> | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates tcpdump output files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete
|
Deletes the specified tcpdump output file
|
upload
|
Uploads the specified tcpdump output file to the specified URL. HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show files stats
tcpdump
|
Notes
|
show files debug-dump [<filename>]
Displays a list of debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
|
show files docker-label
Displays a list of docker label archive files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file docker-label delete
|
Notes
|
show files stats <filename>
Displays a list of statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Display the contents of a particular statistics report file
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file stats
|
Notes
|
show files system [detail]
Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
detail
|
Displays more detailed information on file-system
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show files tcpdump
Displays a list of statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file tcpdump
tcpdump
|
Notes
|
reload [force | halt [noconfirm] | noconfirm]
Reboots or shuts down the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
force
|
Forces an immediate reboot of the system even if the system is busy
|
halt
|
Shuts down the system
|
noconfirm
|
Reboots the system without asking about unsaved changes
|
Default
|
1000
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
reset factory
|
Notes
|
reset factory [keep-all-config | keep-basic | only-config] [halt]
Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.
|
Syntax Description
|
keep-all-cofig
|
Preserves all configuration files including licenses. Removes the logs, stats, images, snapshots, history,
known hosts. The user is prompted for confirmation before honoring this command, unless confirmation is disabled with the command: "no cli default prompt confirm-reset".
|
keep-basic
|
Preserves licenses in the running configuration file.
|
only-config
|
Removes configuration files only. Logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts are preserved.
|
halt
|
The system is halted after this process completes
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
reload
|
Notes
|
|
reset factory keep-docker
Resets all host configuration except for docker configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
reset factory
|
Notes
|
configuration new <filename> factory keep-docker
Creates new file with only factory defaults except docker current configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
configuration new factory
|
Notes