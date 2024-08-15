NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0  Firmware Management

On This Page

Firmware Management

firmware install

firmware install

Installs the updated HCA firmware supplied in the software image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # firmware install

Related Commands

show firmware

Notes

Running this command requires system reboot.

show firmware

show firmware

Displays the HCA firmware information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show firmware
Installed firmware version:             2.11.500
Running firmware version:               2.11.500
Image available for installation:       2.11.500

Related Commands

firmware install

Notes

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 15, 2024
content here