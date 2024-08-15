On This Page
General
|
ufm start
no ufm start
Starts UFM.
The no form of the command stops UFM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm status
|
Notes
|
show ufm status
Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
Updated output
|
1.7
|
Updated output
|
4.4.0
|
Updated output
|
4.5.0
|
Updated output
|
4.7.0
|
Updated output
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm start
|
Notes
|
The process status can be one of the below:
|
ufm counters [ext-ports-only | interval <sec> <never> | max-files <number> | upload <filename> <upload URL>]
Configures the settings of UFM counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
ext-ports-only
|
Configures settings for UFM ext ports only
|
interval
|
Configures settings for UFM counters interval. The settings can be:
|
max-files
|
Configures the UFM counters maximum number of files (0-72)
|
upload
|
Uploads the UFM counters file to a remote host or a USB device.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm counters
|
Notes
|
show ufm counters
Displays UFM counters settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm counters
|
Notes