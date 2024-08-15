NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0
HCA Commands

ib hca-smp-window

ib hca-smp-window <value>

no ib hca-smp-window

Sets the maximum number of SMPs sent in HCA.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 0-256

Default

128

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.4.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib hca-smp-window 128

Related Commands

show ib hca-smp-window

Notes

UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration

ib hca-vl15-window

ib hca-vl15-window <value>

no ib hca-vl15-window

Sets the HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

value

1,2,4,8,16,32,64,128

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.4.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib hca-vl15-window 1

Related Commands

show ib hca-vl15-window

Notes

UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration

ufm hca-grouping enable

ufm hca-grouping enable

no ufm hca-grouping enable

Enables HCA grouping.

The no form of the command disables HCA grouping.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm hca-grouping enable 
WARNING. Enabling multi-NIC grouping will cause reset of
your fabric network configuration (PKEY and QoS configuration).
You will have to redefine your network PKEYs and QoS configuration 
(PKEY->GUIDs and QoS->GUIDs association) after applying the script. 
Are you sure you wish to proceed? [yes/no] yes

Related Commands

show ufm hca-grouping

Notes

To use this capability, it is recommended for users to use this command after performing software upgrade.

show ib hca-smp-window

show ib hca-smp-window

Displays the configured maximum number of SMPs sent in HCA.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.4.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib hca-smp-window
Running configuration: 128
User configuration:    256
Please reload machine to load new configurations.

Related Commands

ib hca-smp-window

Notes

The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration

show ib hca-vl15-window

show ib hca-vl15-window

Displays the configured HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.4.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib hca-vl15-window
Running configuration: 1
User configuration:    64
Please reload machine to load new configurations.

Related Commands

ib hca-vl15-window

Notes

The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration

show ufm hca-grouping

show ufm hca-grouping

Displays UFM HCA grouping configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.5.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm hca-grouping 
  HCA grouping: Yes

Related Commands

ufm hca-grouping enable

Notes

