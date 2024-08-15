ufm ha [ipv6] configure <peer-ip> <virtual-ip> [interface] no ufm ha Applies HA configuration. The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.

Syntax Description peer-ip Management IP address of peer machine

virtual-ip Virtual IP used for accessing the active (master) machine

interface Sets the working interface. The interface can be eth0...eth3, if no interface is assigned, eth0 is assumed to be the chosen interface.

Default N/A

Configuration Mode config

History 1.5

1.6 Added the "interface" parameter

Example Copy Copied! ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm ha configure 172.30.30.24 172.30.30.100 Please enter admin password for peer machine: ***** Configuring high availability, please wait... High availability is now configured. Please wait a few minutes for UFM machines to synchronize the configuration partition (DRBD). Please make sure all local UFM users on both machines have the same capabilities and passwords.

