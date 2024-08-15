NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0
InfiniBand Utilities

ib ibdiagnet

Dib ibdiagnet [<ibdiagnet-options>]

Scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib ibdiagnet

Related Commands

Notes

  • For further information on the command, please run "ib ibdiagnet --help".

  • Running this command with the “upload” parameter uploads the last execution of the command.

ib ibdiagnet gmp-window

ib ibdiagnet gmp-window <value>

no ib ibdiagnet gmp-window

Set the maximum number of GMPs sent in parallel.

The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 0-16384

Default

128

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib ibdiagnet gmp-window 10

Related Commands

show ib ibdiagnet gmp-window

Notes

show ib ibdiagnet gmp-window

show ib ibdiagnet gmp-window

Displays the maximum number of GMPs sent in parallel.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib ibdiagnet gmp-window
10

Related Commands

ib ibdiagnet gmp-window

Notes

ib ibdiagnet smp-window

ib ibdiagnet smp-window <value>

no ib ibdiagnet smp-window

Sets the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.

The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 0-256

Default

8

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib ibdiagnet smp-window 10

Related Commands

show ib ibdiagnet smp-window

Notes

show ib ibdiagnet smp-window

show ib ibdiagnet smp-window

Displays the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib ibdiagnet smp-window
10

Related Commands

ib ibdiagnet smp-window

Notes

ib ibdiagnet upload

ib ibdiagnet upload <upload-url>]

Uploads ibdiagnet output files to a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

upload-url

Formats supported: ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib ibdiagnet upload scp://root@10.10.1.11/tmp

Related Commands

Notes

Prior to running this command, you must run the "ib ibdiagnet" command. For further information on the command, please run: "ib ibdiagnet --help".

ib perfquery

ib perfquery <perfquery-options>

Dumps (and optionally clears) the performance counters of the destination port (including error counters).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib perfquery --help".

ib ibtracert

ib ibtracert <ibtracert-options>

Displays unicast or multicast route from source to destination.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibtracert --help".

ib ibportstate

ib ibportstate <ibportstate-options>

Gets the logical and physical port states of an InfiniBand port or disables or enables the port (only on a switch).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibportstate --help".

ib smpquery

ib smpquery <smpquery-options>

Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following:

node info, node description, switch info, port info. Fields are displayed in human readable format.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib smpquery --help".

ib sminfo

ib sminfo <sminfo-options>

Queries the SMInfo attribute on a node.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib sminfo --help".

ib smpdump

ib smpdump <smpdump-options>

A general purpose SMP utility which gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib smpdump --help".

ib ibqueryerrors

ib ibqueryerrors <ibqueryerrors-options>

Queries and reports non-zero IB port counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibqueryerrors --help".

ib ibroute

ib ibroute <ibroute-options>

Displays unicast and multicast forwarding tables of the switches.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibroute --help".

ib ibrouters

ib ibrouters <ibrouters-options>

Shows InfiniBand router nodes in topology.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib routers
Rt      : 0xe41d2d030048dbf8 ports 3 "MFO;mlnx-switch15:MSB7780/RT"
Rt      : 0xe41d2d030048dc18 ports 3 "MFO;mlnx-switch18:MSB7780/RT"

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibrouters --help".

ib ibnetdiscover

ib ibnetdiscover [matching <expression> [count]]

Assists to match more ibnetdiscover information.

Syntax Description

matching

A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search

count

The number of times the matching expression appears

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

1.6

Updated the command’s format and added new parameters

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib ibnetdiscover

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnetdiscover --help".

ib ibnetdiscover upload

ib ibnetdiscover upload <upload-url>

Upload ibnetdiscover output file to a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

upload-url

Supported formats: ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib ibnetdiscover upload scp://root@10.10.1.11/tmp

Related Commands

Notes

  • For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnetdiscover --help".

  • Running this command with the “upload” parameter uploads the last execution of the command.

ib ibstat

ib ibstat <ibstat options>

Shows the host adapters status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstat --help"

ib ibstatus

ib ibstatus <ibstatus-options>

Queries basic status of InfiniBand device(s).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstatus --help"

ib ibnodes

ib ibnodes <ibnodes-options>

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all nodes.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnodes --help"

ib saquery

ib saquery <saquery-options>

Queries InfiniBand subnet administration attributes.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib saquery --help"

ib ibhosts

ib ibhosts [matching <expression> [count]]

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all hosts.

Syntax Description

matching

A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search

count

The number of times the matching expression appears

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

1.6

Updated the command's format and added new parameters

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibhosts --help"

ib ibswitches

ib ibswitches [matching <expression> [count]]

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all switches.

Syntax Description

matching

A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search

count

The number of times the matching expression appears

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

1.6

Updated the command's format and added new parameters

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibswitches --help"

ib iblinkinfo

ib iblinkinfo [<iblinkinfo-options>] [matching <expression>] [count]

Reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.

Syntax Description

matching

A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search

count

The number of times the matching expression appears

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

1.6

Updated the command's format and added new parameters

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib iblinkinfo --help"

ib vendstat

ib vendstat <vendstat-options>

Uses vendor specific MADs to access beyond the IB spec vendor specific functionality.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib vendstat --help"

ib ibaddr

ib ibaddr <ibaddr options>

Shows the LID range and default GID of the target.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

The local port.

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.10.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib ibaddr 
GID fe80::c42:a103:74:f88e LID start 0x4 end 0x4

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibaddr --help"

ib ibping

ib ibping <ibping options>

Uses vendor MADs to validate connectivity between InfiniBand nodes. On exit, (IP) ping-like output is shown.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.10.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib ibping -c 3 5
 
---  (Lid 5) ibping statistics ---
3 packets transmitted, 0 received, 100% packet loss, time 3000 ms
rtt min/avg/max = 0.000/0.000/0.000 ms

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibping --help"

ib ibsysstat

ib ibsysstat <ibsysstat options>

Obtains basic information for the specific node which may be remote. This information includes: hostname, CPUs, memory utilization.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.10.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib ibsysstat 5
sysstat ping succeeded

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib ibsysstat --help"

ib smparquery

ib smparquery <smparquery options>

Queries adaptive-routing related settings from a particular switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.10.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # smparquery argrouptable 3 1

Related Commands

Notes

For further information on the command, please run "ib smparquery --help"
