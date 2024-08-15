On This Page
- ib qos
- ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- ib sm ar-sl-mask
- show ib sm ar-sl-mask
- ib sm configuration import
- show ib sm configuration import
- ib sm congestion-control
- show ib sm congestion-control
- ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
- show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
- ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
- show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
- ib sm files opensm-dump delete
- ib sm force-log-flush
- ib sm force-link-speed
- ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- ib sm log-flags
- show ib sm log
- ib sm partition-config-merge
- ib sm root-guid
- show ib sm root-guid
- ib sm routing-engines
- ib sm routing-threads-num
- show ib sm routing-threads-num
- ib sm scatter-ports
- ib sm smp-window
- show ib sm smp-window
- ib sm ufm-events
- show ib sm ufm-events
- ib sm use-ucast-cache enable
- ib sm virtualization enable
- ib sm virtualization ignore
- show ib sm virtualization
- ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
- show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
- ufm multi-port-sm
- show ufm multi-port-sm
- ufm sm-static-lid
- show ufm sm-static-lid
OpenSM
|
ib qos [enable]
Manages advanced SM QoS options.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
Enables advanced QoS management on this node
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
no ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Enables having both a full and limited membership on the same partition.
The no form of the command disables having both full and limited memberships on the same partition.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm allow-both-pkey
ib partition management defmember
|
Notes
|
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Displays if both full and limited memberships on the same partition are enabled or not.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
Notes
|
ib sm ar-sl-mask <mask>
no ib sm ar-sl-mask
Configures the adaptive routing SL mask.
The no form of the command rests the mask value to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
mask
|
Range: 0x0000-0xffff
|
Default
|
0xffff
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
Notes
|
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
Displays the adaptive routing SL mask.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
Notes
|
[no] ib sm configuration import [cn-guid | congestion-control | fts | port-search-ordering | guid-routing-order | lid-matrix-dump | prefix-routes | held-back-sw | opensm-health-policy-user-ext | rch-policy | hop-weights | per-module-logging | root-guid | ids-guid | partition-config-user-ext | pgrp-policy | sa-db | io-guid | port-prof-ignore | topo-policy] <url>
Imports the Subnet Manager configuration.
The no form of the command deletes the imported configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
4.3.0
|
Added congestion-control parameter
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm configuration import
|
Notes
|
show ib sm configuration import
Displays imported subnet manager configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm configuration import
|
Notes
|
ib sm congestion-control {enable | ignore}
no ib sm congestion-control enable
Configure congestion control.
The no form of the command disables congestion control configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
Enables congestion control
|
ignore
|
Ignores congestion control configuration
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm congestion-control
|
Notes
|
show ib sm congestion-control
Displays congestion control configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm congestion-control
|
Notes
|
ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine <int>
no ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
Configures maximum number of CAs on the switch before it is considered a spine instead of leaf.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
int
|
Range: 1-126
|
Default
|
2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
|
Notes
|
show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
Displays maximum number of CAs on the switch before it is considered a spine instead of leaf.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
|
Notes
|
ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode {allow-in-intermediate-groups | allow-turns-through-intermediate-spine | disable}
Configures whether to allow turns through intermediate spine.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
|
Notes
|
show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
Displays mode of taking down up-turns in intermediate groups with DF+ routing engine.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
|
Notes
|
ib sm files opensm-dump delete
Deletes OpenSM dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib sm force-log-flush [enable]
Forces log flush after every write.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
Enables force log flush after every write
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib sm force-link-speed
Sets SM behavior for port speed on switch ports.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Preserves PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port when generating PKey tables for a certain port.
The no form of the command calculates PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
Notes
|
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Displays whether PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port are preserved or not.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
Notes
|
ib sm log-flags [all | debug | error | frames | funcs | info | none | routing | verbose]
Configures all log-files.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Error info verbose debug funcs frames routing
|
debug
|
Logs diagnostic messages, high volume
|
error
|
Logs error messages
|
frames
|
Logs all SMP and GMP frames
|
funcs
|
Logs function entry/exit, very high volume
|
info
|
Logs basic messages, low volume
|
none
|
Turns off all logging flags
|
routing
|
Logs FDB routing information
|
verbose
|
Logs interesting stuff, moderate volume
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ib sm log [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays ib sm log event.
|
Syntax Description
|
continuous
|
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
|
files
|
Displays archived log files
|
matching
|
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
|
not
|
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib sm partition-config-merge
Merges the partitions.conf.user_ext into the partitions.conf and starts the heavy sweep on the SM. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext
|
Notes
|
The SM must be running for this command to work.
|
ib sm root-guid <guid>
no ib sm root-guid <guid>
Adds a root GUID for the SM.
The no form of the command removes the GUID from the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation
For example: 0x0002c903006ad830
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm root-guid
|
Notes
|
The list of root GUIDs are relevant when the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
|
show ib sm root-guid
Displays all configured root GUIDs for the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm root-guid
|
Notes
|
ib sm routing-engines [dfsssp | dor | file | ftree | minhop | torus-2QoS | updn | chain | pqft]
Sets the routing engine of the SM. Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by a space so that specific ordering of routing algorithms is tried if earlier routing engines fail.
|
Syntax Description
|
dfsssp
|
Includes 'dfsssp' (EXPERIMENTAL) engine in selection of routing engines
|
dor
|
Includes 'dor' engine in selection of routing engines
|
file
|
Includes 'file' engine in selection of routing engines
|
ftree
|
Includes 'ftree' engine in selection of routing engines
|
minhop
|
Includes 'minhop' engine in selection of routing engines
|
none
|
No routing engines specified; use SM default(s)
|
sssp
|
Includes 'sssp' (EXPERIMENTAL) engine in selection of routing engines
|
torus-2QoS
|
Includes 'torus-2QoS' engine in selection of routing engines
|
updn
|
Includes 'updn' engine in selection of routing engines
|
chain
|
Includes 'chain' engine in selection of routing engines
|
pqft
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib sm routing-threads-num <int>
no ib sm routing-threads-num
Configures number of CPUs to use for parallel calculations.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
int
|
Range: 1-8
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm routing-threads-num
|
Notes
|
show ib sm routing-threads-num
Displays number of CPUs configured to use for parallel calculations.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm routing-threads-num
|
Notes
|
ib sm scatter-ports
Assigns ports in a random order instead of round-robin.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib sm smp-window <value>
no ib sm smp-window
Sets the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
0-256
|
Default
|
8
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm smp-windows
|
Notes
|
show ib sm smp-window
Displays the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm smp-window
|
Notes
|
ib sm ufm-events {all | security}
no ib sm ufm-events
Configures which traps the SM sends to the UFM.
The no form of the command configures that no traps are sent to the UFM (i.e. "none").
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Sends all traps to the UFM
|
security
|
Sends security traps to the UFM only
|
Default
|
0xffff
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm ufm-events
|
Notes
|
show ib sm ufm-events
Displays the types of traps configured to be sent to the UFM by the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm ufm-events
|
Notes
|
ib sm use-ucast-cache enable
Allows SM to use cached routine data (LMC=0 only).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib sm virtualization enable
no ib sm virtualization enable
Enables virtualization on all supported ports (default).
The no form of the command disables virtualization on all supporting ports.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm virtualization
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
|
ib sm virtualization ignore
No virtualization support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm virtualization
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
|
show ib sm virtualization
Displays virtualization support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm virtualization enable
ib sm virtualization ignore
|
Notes
|
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process <value>
no ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Sets the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Range: 1-65535
|
Default
|
64
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
|
Notes
|
show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Displays the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
2.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
|
Notes
|
ufm multi-port-sm enable
ufm multi-port-sm ha-enable
no ufm multi-port-sm enable
Enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
The no form of the command disables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable – enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs
ha-enable – enables multi-port SM with high availability
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm multi-port-sm
|
Notes
|
show ufm multi-port-sm
Displays whether configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs is enabled.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm multi-port-sm enable
|
Notes
|
ufm sm-static-lid <1-49151>
no ufm sm-static-lid
Sets a static SM LID to be used by the SM.
The no form of the command resets the static SM LID to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Assigned by the SM
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm sm-static-lid
|
Notes
|
show ufm sm-static-lid
Displays the static SM LID.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Assigned by the SM
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm sm-static-lid
|
Notes