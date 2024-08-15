On This Page
- ib sharp enable
- ib sharp allocation enable
- ib sharp job-pkey-on-tree enable
- ib sharp smx-protocol
- ib sharp smx-sock-interface
- ib sharp smx-sock-port
- ib sharp smx-ucx-interface
- ib sharp topology-api enable
- show ib sharp
- show ib sharp log
- show ib sharp log continuous
- show ib sharp log files
- show ib sharp log matching
- show ib sharp log not matching
SHARP Aggregation Manager
|
ib sharp enable
no ib sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
ib sharp allocation enable
no ib sharp allocation enable
Enables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
ib sharp job-pkey-on-tree enable
no ib sharp job-pkey-on-tree enable
Enable setting job PKEY on the aggregation tree allocated for the job.
The no form of the command disables setting job PKEY on the aggregation tree allocated for the job.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
ib sharp smx-protocol {sockets | ucx}
no ib sharp smx-protocol
Configures network protocol to be used by SMX.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
sockets
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
ib sharp smx-sock-interface {eth0 | eth1}
no ib sharp smx-sock-interface
Sets the socket interface to be used by SMX.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
The first interface found in UP state is used
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
First release
|
4.5.0
|
Updated command from ib sharp interface to ib sharp smx-sock-interface
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
ib sharp smx-sock-port <1-65535>
no ib sharp smx-sock-port
Sets the socket port to be used by SM
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
6126
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
First release
|
4.5.0
|
Updated command from ib sharp port to ib sharp smx-sock-port
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
ib sharp smx-ucx-interface {ib0 | ib1}
no ib sharp smx-ucx-interface
Sets the UCX interface to be used by SMX.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
ib sharp topology-api enable
no ib sharp topology-api enable
Enables the SHARP topology API.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP topology API.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.5.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
show ib sharp
Displays the configuration of NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
4.3.0
|
Updated output
|
4.5.0
|
Updated output
|
4.5.1
|
Updated output
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ib sharp log
Displays NVIDIA SHARP log file in a scrollable pager.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ib sharp log continuous
Displays new NVIDIA SHARP log messages as they happen.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ib sharp log files
Displays archived log files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ib sharp log matching <reg-exp>
Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that match a given regular expression.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ib sharp log not matching <reg-exp>
Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that do not match a given regular expression.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes