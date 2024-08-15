snmp-server user {admin | <username>} v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>]}

no snmp-server user {admin | <username>} v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>]}

Specifies an existing username, or a new one to be added.

The no form of the command disables access via SNMP v3 for the specified user.