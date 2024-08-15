NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0  UFM Configuration

On This Page

UFM Configuration

ufm randomize-sa-key

ufm randomize-sa-key

no ufm randomize-sa-key

Enables SA key randomization.

The no form disables the SA key randomization.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm randomize-sa-key

Related Commands

show ufm randomize-sa-key

Notes

show ufm randomize-sa-key

show ufm randomize-sa-key

Displays the state of the SA key randomization (Enabled/Disabled).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm randomize-sa-key
disable

Related Commands

ufm randomize-sa-key

Notes

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 15, 2024
content here