UFM Configuration
|
ufm randomize-sa-key
no ufm randomize-sa-key
Enables SA key randomization.
The no form disables the SA key randomization.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm randomize-sa-key
|
Notes
|
show ufm randomize-sa-key
Displays the state of the SA key randomization (Enabled/Disabled).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm randomize-sa-key
|
Notes