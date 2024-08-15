On This Page
UFM Firmware Management
|
ufm firmware fetch <URL>
Downloads firmware archive ZIP file from a remote host or a USB device
|
Syntax Description
|
URL
|
HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP, SFTP and USB are supported
|
Example
|
File name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm firmware delete
ufm firmware import
|
Notes
|
Refer to In-Band Firmware Upgrade
|
ufm firmware import <zip-file>
Imports switch FW from a firmware archive ZIP file.
|
Syntax Description
|
zip-file
|
ZIP file from which to import the switch firmware
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm firmware fetch
ufm firmware delete
|
Notes
|
ufm firmware delete <zip-file>
Deletes a firmware archive ZIP file from the hard drive
|
Syntax Description
|
zip-file
|
ZIP file to delete
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm firmware fetch
ufm firmware import
|
Notes