NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0
UFM Plugin Commands

ufm plugin

ufm plugin <plugin-name> {add [tag <tag name>] | enable | remove}

no ufm plugin <plugin-name> enable

Add UFM plugin manages UFM plugin.

The no form of the command disables UFM plugin.

Syntax Description

add

Adds UFM plugin

enable

Enables UFM plugin

remove

Removes UFM plugin

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.7

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm plugin ndt add tag 1.0.0-3

Related Commands

show ufm plugin

Notes

  • The plugin can be added, removed, enabled or disabled while UFM is running.

  • The plugin will be started upon UFM startup.

  • Disabling the plugin will only stop it.

  • Removing the plugin also clears all its folders and files (including conflagration and logs).

show ufm plugin

show ufm plugin

Displays UFM plugin

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.7

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm plugin 
Plugin ndt:
    Enabled:           Yes
    Plugin tag:        latest
    Shared volumes:    /opt/ufm/files/log:/log,/dev:/host_dev
    Httpd port:        8980
    State:             stop
Plugin rest-rdma:
    Enabled:           Yes
    Plugin tag:        1.0.0-5
    Shared volumes:    /opt/ufm/files/periodicIbdiagnet:/opt/ufm/files/periodicIbdiagnet,/opt/ufm/files/log:/opt/ufm/files/log,/opt/ufm/files/conf:/opt/ufm/files/conf
    Httpd port:        NA
    State:             stop

Related Commands

ufm plugin add, ufm plugin remove, ufm plugin enable, no ufm plugin enable

Notes

