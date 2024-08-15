NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.17.0  Web Server

On This Page

Web Server

web auto-logout

web auto-logout <number-of-minutes>

no web auto-logout

Configures length of user inactivity before auto-logout of a web session.

The no form of the command disables the web auto-logout (web sessions will never logged out due to inactivity).

Syntax Description

number-of-minutes

The length of user inactivity in minutes.

0 disables the inactivity timer (same as a "no web auto-logout" command).

Default

60 minutes

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web auto-logout 60

Related Commands

show web

Notes

The no form of the command does not automatically log users out due to inactivity.

web enable

web enable

no web enable

Enables the web-based management console.

The no form of the command disables the web-based management console.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web enable

Related Commands

show web

Notes

web http

web http {enable | redirect}

no web http {enable | redirect}

Configures HTTP access to the web-based management console.

The no form of the command negates HTTP settings for the web-based management console.

Syntax Description

enable

Enable HTTP access to the web-based management console

redirect

Enables redirection to HTTPS

Default

HTTP is enabled

HTTP TCP port is 80

HTTP redirect to HTTPS is disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web http enable

Related Commands

show web

Notes

If HTTP access is enabled, this specifies whether a redirect from the HTTP port to the HTTPS port should be issued to mandate secure HTTPS access.

web httpd listen

web httpd listen {enable | interface <ifName>}

no web httpd listen {enable | interface <ifName>}

Enables the listen interface restricted list for HTTP and HTTPS.

The no form of the command disables the HTTP server listen ability.

Syntax Description

enable

Enable HTTP access to the web-based management console

interface

Adds interface to Web server access restriction list (i.e. eth0, eth1)

Default

Listening is enabled

All interfaces are permitted

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web httpd enable

Related Commands

show web

Notes

If enabled, and if at least one of the interfaces listed is eligible to be a listen interface, then HTTP/HTTPS requests will only be accepted on those interfaces. Otherwise, HTTP/HTTPS requests are accepted on any interface.

web https

web https {certificate {default-cert | name <name> | regenerate} | enable | ssl}

no web https {certificate | enable | ssl}

Configure HTTPS access to the web-based management console.

The no form of the command disables the HTTPS server listen ability.

Syntax Description

certificate

Configure the certificate to use for HTTPS connections

  • default-cert – Configure HTTPS to use the configured default certificate

  • name – Configure the named certificate to be used for HTTPS connections

  • regenerate – Regenerate the system default certificate for HTTPS connections

enable

Enable HTTPS access o the web-based management console

ssl

Configure SSL/TLS settings for HTTPS

Default

HTTPS is enabled

Default port is 443

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web https enable

Related Commands

show web

web enable

Notes

web sessions

web session {renewal <minutes> | timeout <minutes>}

no web session {renewal | timeout}

Configures session settings.

The no form of the command resets session settings to default.

Syntax Description

renewal

Configures time before expiration to renew a session

timeout

Configures time after which a session expires

Default

timeout – 2.5 hours

renewal – 30 min

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web sessions renewal 30

Related Commands

show web

Notes

web proxy auth

web proxy auth {authtype <type>| basic [password <password> | username <username>]}

no web proxy auth {authtype | basic {password | username }

Configures authentication settings for web proxy authentication.

The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values.

Syntax Description

type

Configures the type of authentication to use with web proxy. Possible values:

  • basic – HTTP basic authentication

  • none – No authentication

basic

Configures HTTP basic authentication settings for proxy

password

A password used for HTTP basic authentication with the web proxy

username

A username used for HTTP basic authentication with the web proxy

Default

Web proxy is disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web proxy auth authtype basic
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web proxy auth basic username web-user
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web proxy auth basic password web-password

Related Commands

show web

web proxy host

Notes

web proxy host

web proxy host <ip-address> [port <port-number>]

no web proxy

Adds and enables a proxy to be used for any HTTP or FTP downloads.

The no form of the command disables the web proxy.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IPv4 address

port

Sets the web proxy default port

Default

1080

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # web proxy host 10.10.10.10 port 1080

Related Commands

show web

web proxy auth

Notes

show web

show web

Displays the web configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show web
 
Web User Interface:
   Web interface enabled:   yes
   Web caching enabled:     no
   HTTP enabled:            no
   HTTP redirect to HTTPS:  no
   HTTPS enabled:           yes
   HTTPS ssl-ciphers:       TLS1.2
   HTTPS ssl-renegotiation: no
   HTTPS ssl-secure-cookie: yes
   HTTPS certificate name:  default-cert
   Listen enabled:          yes
   Listen interfaces:
   No interface configured.
 
   Inactivity timeout:     5 min
   Session timeout:        10 min
   Session renewal:        5 min
 
Web file transfer proxy:
   Proxy enabled: no
 
Web file transfer certificate authority:
   HTTPS server cert verify: yes
   HTTPS supplemental CA list: default-ca-list

Related Commands

Notes

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 15, 2024
content here