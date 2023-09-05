Appendix – UFM Event Forwarder

UFM event forwarding enables forwarding the UFM events to Fluentd.

Copy Copied! 2020-10-13 19:40:10.183000000 +0000 fluent_bit: {"pri":"10","logger":"eventlog","pid":"119194","severity":"CRITICAL","time":"2020-10-13 19:40:10.183","index":"17","id":"394","event_severity":"CRITICAL","site":"ufm-nvidia-test","category":"Module_Status","object":"Switch","object_desc":"[default(4) / Switch: r-ufm-sw121 / NA / NA] [dev_id: 0c42a1030060acd0]","message":"Module PS 1 on r-ufm-sw121(10.209.36.90) status is fatal\u0000"}

To configure UFM events forwarder:

Enable sending UFM events to UFM events forwarder (internal) container. Run: Copy Copied! ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ufm logging syslog enable ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable Set the UFM events forwarder (internal) container IPv4 address and listening port. Run: Copy Copied! ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) ufm logging syslog 127.0.0.1:5140 Enable docker service. Run: Copy Copied! ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # no docker shutdown Deploy the container. Run: Copy Copied! ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # docker pull mellanox/ufm-events-forwarder Enable forwarding the UFM events. Run: Copy Copied! ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ufm events-forwarder enable Set the Fluentd IPv4 address and listening port. Run: Copy Copied! ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ufm events-forwarder server ip 10.215.1.7 port 24224 Set UFM site name. Run: Copy Copied! ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ufm site-name ufm.nvidia-test.net Save the configuration changes. Run: Copy Copied! ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # configuration write Once all configurations are set, start the UFM service. Run: Copy Copied! ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ufm start

For more information regarding the commands used, please refer to the UFM Appliance Command Reference Guide.