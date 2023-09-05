NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.13.1
Appendix – Used Ports

The following is the list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication:

Port

Purpose

80(tcp), 443(tcp)

Used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)

694(udp)

Used by Heartbeat - communication between UFM Primary and Standby server

8000(udp)

Used for UFM server listening for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)

6306(udp)

Used for Multicast requests – communication with latest UFM Agents

8005(udp)

Used as UFM monitoring listening port

8089(tcp)

Used for internal communication between UFM server and MonitoirngHistoryEngine

8888(tcp)

Used by DRBD – communication between UFM Primary and Standby server

15800(tcp)

Used for communication with legacy UFM Agents on Mellanox Grid Director DDR switches

8081(tcp), 8082(tcp)

Used for internal communication with Subnet Manager

