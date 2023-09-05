Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Cable and Transceivers Burning
|
UFM supports second-source cable transceivers burn.
|
Module REST API
|
Added HW revision field in GET module REST API response.
|
Telemetry
|
Added support for the MRCS register read in UFM Telemetry.
|
UFM Reports
|
UFM Daily report will be disabled by default after upgrade or clean installation.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:
UFM Appliance Gen1
NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is deprecated starting this SW release (April 2023)
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0