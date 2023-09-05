NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.13.1
Changes and New Features

This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.

Warning

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.

Warning

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

Feature

Description

Cable and Transceivers Burning

UFM supports second-source cable transceivers burn.

Module REST API

Added HW revision field in GET module REST API response.

Telemetry

Added support for the MRCS register read in UFM Telemetry.

UFM Reports

UFM Daily report will be disabled by default after upgrade or clean installation.

Warning

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

Warning

For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.

Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:

  • UFM Appliance Gen1

  • NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration

  • UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)

  • The UFM Multi-site portal feature is deprecated starting this SW release (April 2023)

  • Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0
