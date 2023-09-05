Configuring UFM-SDN Appliance for the First Time

You must perform this configuration the first time you operate the appliance or after resetting the appliance to the factory defaults. Type ‘y’ and then press <Enter>.

Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes

If you wish to accept the default hostname, then press <Enter>. Otherwise, type a different hostname and press <Enter>.

If you enter "no" (no Zeroconf), then you need to enter a static IP, and the session will continue as shown in the Static IP configuration table below.

If you type ‘no’ (no DHCP), then you will be asked whether you wish to use the ‘zeroconf’ configuration or not. If you enter ’yes’ (yes Zeroconf), the session will continue as shown in Configuration Wizard Session - IP Zeroconf Configuration table below.

If you wish the DHCP server to assign the IP address, type ‘yes’ and press <Enter>.

Perform this step to obtain an IP address for the appliance. (eth0 is the management port of the appliance.)

Step 2 : Use DHCP on eth0 interface? [yes]

If you enter "no" (no IPv6), then you will automatically be referred to Step 5.

If you wish to enable IPv6, type "yes" and press <Enter>.

Perform this step to enable IPv6 on management ports.

If you wish to disable it, enter "no".

If you wish to enable it, type "yes" and press <Enter>.

Perform this step to enable StateLess address autoconfig on external management port.

Perform this step to enable DHCPv6 on the eth0 interface.

Step 5 : Use DHCPv6 on eth0 interface? [yes]

Note that password characters are not printed.

Confirm the password by re-entering it.

To avoid illegal access to the machine, please type a password for the admin user and then press <Enter>.

To avoid illegal access to the machine, please type a password for the monitor user and then press <Enter>.

Allows defying IP address for IPoIB bond (bond is pre-configured with ib0 & ib1 ports).

You have entered the following information: 1. Hostname: ufm-appliance-898b4e

2. Use DHCP on eth0 interface: yes

3. Enable IPv6: yes

4. Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on eth0 interface: no

5. Enable DHCPv6 on eth0 interface: yes

6. Admin password (Must be typed): (CHANGED)

7. Monitor password (Must be typed): (CHANGED)

8. bond0 IPv4 address and masklen: 1.1.1.1/24 To change an answer, enter the step number to return to.

Otherwise hit <enter> to save changes and exit. Choice: Configuration changes saved. To return to the wizard from the CLI, enter the "configuration jump-start"

command from configure mode. Launching CLI...