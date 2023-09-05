On This Page
Configuring UFM-SDN Appliance for the First Time
The appliance has multiple Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is eth0. An additional interface exists, for connecting to a remote management controller (It usually connects to the same management network as eth0). For using out-of-the-box DHCP settings: Default hostname for the appliance (over eth0) is "ufm-appliance-[MAC ADDRESS]". The MAC address for eth0 is available on the pull-tab and can be configured in the DHCP server. To use the remote management controller with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server. A static IP address for remote management interface can be configured via the CLI ("chassis remote-management ip" command).
The following are two methods of connecting UFM SDN Appliance:
"Connecting UFM®-SDN Appliance via a Serial Port"
"Connecting UFM®-SDN Appliance via Remote Management"
The appliance supports a direct connection via a serial port. Please follow the steps below to connect to the appliance.
Configuration via a serial port is only required if you want to use a static IP address and not the out-of-the-box DHCP setting for eth0. Otherwise, an IP is assigned by the DHCP server and you can login to the CLI over LAN.
Connect the host PC to the (RJ-45) port of the appliance system using the supplied cable. The Console ports for the appliance is shown below.
0000018a-66a4-dd68-a38e-f7a790910001
Configure a serial terminal program (for example, HyperTerminal, minicom, or Tera Term) on your host PC with the settings described in the following table.
Serial Terminal Program Configuration
Parameter
Setting
Baud Rate
Gen1: 9600 Gen2: 115200
Data bits
8
Stop bits
1
Parity
None
Flow Control
None
UFM-SDN Appliance includes an Intel® motherboard and a built-in remote management controller. The Remote Management Controller module features remote KVM access and control through LAN or Internet. The Remote Management can be configured either via the UFM-SDN Appliance CLI or the Remote Management Web Console.
For further information, please refer to the UFM-SDN Command Reference Guide, section UFM-SDN Appliance Chassis Management, and UFM-SDN Appliance Remote Management User Manual.
Login as admin and use "admin" as the password.
This starts the Mellanox configuration wizard.
Go through the configuration wizard. The table below shows an example of a wizard session.
Mellanox UFM-SDN Appliance Configuration Wizard
|
Wizard Session Display (Example)
|
Comments
|
Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes
|
You must perform this configuration the first time you operate the appliance or after resetting the appliance to the factory defaults. Type ‘y’ and then press <Enter>.
|
Step 1: Hostname? [ufm-appliance-898b4e]
|
If you wish to accept the default hostname, then press <Enter>. Otherwise, type a different hostname and press <Enter>.
|
Step 2: Use DHCP on eth0 interface? [yes]
|
Perform this step to obtain an IP address for the appliance. (eth0 is the management port of the appliance.)
If you wish the DHCP server to assign the IP address, type ‘yes’ and press <Enter>.
If you type ‘no’ (no DHCP), then you will be asked whether you wish to use the ‘zeroconf’ configuration or not. If you enter ’yes’ (yes Zeroconf), the session will continue as shown in Configuration Wizard Session - IP Zeroconf Configuration table below.
If you enter "no" (no Zeroconf), then you need to enter a static IP, and the session will continue as shown in the Static IP configuration table below.
|
Step 3: Enable IPv6 [yes]
|
Perform this step to enable IPv6 on management ports.
If you wish to enable IPv6, type "yes" and press <Enter>.
If you enter "no" (no IPv6), then you will automatically be referred to Step 5.
|
Step 4: Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on eth0 interface
|
Perform this step to enable StateLess address autoconfig on external management port.
If you wish to enable it, type "yes" and press <Enter>.
If you wish to disable it, enter "no".
|
Step 5: Use DHCPv6 on eth0 interface? [yes]
|
Perform this step to enable DHCPv6 on the eth0 interface.
|
Step 6: Admin password (Must be typed)?
Step 6: Confirm admin password?
|
To avoid illegal access to the machine, please type a password for the admin user and then press <Enter>.
Confirm the password by re-entering it.
Warning
Note that password characters are not printed.
|
Step 7: Monitor password (Must be typed)?
Step 7: Confirm monitor password?
|
To avoid illegal access to the machine, please type a password for the monitor user and then press <Enter>.
Confirm the password by re-entering it.
Warning
Note that password characters are not printed.
|
Step 8: bond0 IP address and masklen? [0.0.0.0/0]
|
Allows defying IP address for IPoIB bond (bond is pre-configured with ib0 & ib1 ports).
|
You have entered the following information:
1. Hostname: ufm-appliance-898b4e
To change an answer, enter the step number to return to.
Choice:
Configuration changes saved.
To return to the wizard from the CLI, enter the "configuration jump-start"
|
The wizard displays a summary of your choices and then asks you to confirm the choices or to re-edit them.
Either press <Enter> to save changes and exit, or enter the configuration step number that you wish to return to.
To run the command "configuration jump-start", you must be in Config mode.
Configuration Wizard Session – IP Zeroconf Configuration
|
Wizard Session Display – IP Zeroconf Configuration (Example)
|
Step 1: Hostname? [r-ufm236]
You have entered the following information:
1. Hostname: r-ufm236
To change an answer, enter the step number to return to.
To return to the wizard from the CLI, enter the "configuration jump-start"
Static IP Configuration
|
Wizard Session Display – Static IP Configuration (Example)
|
Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? y
Step 1: Hostname? [r-ufm236]
You have entered the following information:
1. Hostname: r-ufm236
To change an answer, enter the step number to return to.
Otherwise hit <enter> to save changes and exit.
Choice:
Configuration changes saved.
To return to the wizard from the CLI, enter the "configuration jump-start"
mode. Launching CLI...
<hostname>[standalone: master] >