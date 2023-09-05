NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.13.1
Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Release

Date

Description

4.13.1

Aug 31, 2023

Updated:

4.13.0

Aug 10, 2023

Updated:

Added:

4.12.1

May 18, 2023

Updated

Added:

4.12.0

Feb 19, 2023

Updated

Added:

4.11.1

Feb 19, 2023

Updated

Mar 16, 2023

Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details

4.11.0

Feb 2, 2023

Updated:

Added:

Removed:

  • UFM Logical Elements tab from the Web UI

4.10.1

Dec 1, 2022

Updated the following sections:

Dec 6, 2022

Updated In-Band Firmware Upgrade

Dec 19, 2022

Updated Changes and New Features

